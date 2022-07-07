NEWS FROM THE CV CHAMBER

Next Attraction … Bingo & BBQ

Before we announce the details of our next attraction I would like to commend and congratulate Victoria Malone and The Impact Foundation LA for the beautiful and moving tribute last Thursday, June 30 at Montrose Community Park that honored the memory of Chace Taylor Malone and celebrated the first anniversary of The Impact Foundation LA. The Foundation was created after the loss of Chace and is dedicated to helping others toward a pathway of healthy and positive living.

Our Chamber was honored to handle the ribbon cutting portion of the ceremony, which took place in front of the tree planted in memory of Chace.

Announcements:

Save the date … Saturday, July 23 is BBQ and Bingo at St. Luke’s of the Mountains Episcopal Church. Located at 2563 Foothill Blvd. in La Crescenta (at Rosemont Avenue) the barbecue portion of the evening will be held in the beautiful church courtyard from 4:30 p.m. until the first game of bingo, which starts at 6 p.m. inside the church hall.

Tickets for the barbecue portion are $15 per person; bingo is $20 per person and includes numerous opportunities to win lots of money. For those wishing to purchase both barbecue and bingo tickets together we offer a “Summer Special” … $30 for an evening of barbecue followed by bingo. Tickets and additional details will be available at the Chamber office starting July 8.

What a great event! Our Student Scholarship Golf Tournament at Scholl Canyon Golf Course was a huge success! With almost 70 golfers signed up and great weather, it was a day to remember. State Senator Anthony Portantino, Assemblymember Laura Friedman, GUSD Board Member Jennifer Freemon, Superintendent Vivian Ekchian, and CV High School Principal Christine Benitez helped us award and recognize the five student recipients with scholarships and certificates: Teleya Blunt, Lauren Curtis, William Lunt, Lucine Rickey and Eric Peterson. Proceeds from the day’s activities benefited the Desi Geestman Foundation (assisting children with cancer) and our Chamber’s student scholarship program.

The next scheduled Chamber mixer will be hosted on Thursday, Aug. 11 by Robin Goldsworthy and the CV Weekly newspaper. Robin and the CV Weekly staff always put on a great event. You won’t want to miss this mixer!

Newest Members:

We are proud to announce recent new business members to our Crescenta Valley Chamber family. Arktos Wealth Management (Frank Virgallito, owner) provides professional financial planning; Robin Learning Systems (Robin Jonson, owner) provides business coaching and consulting; The Donut Guy Realty Group with Keller Williams (Justin Jenewein) handles your real estate needs; 3-2-1 Acting Studios (Mae Ross, owner) provides acting training for all ages. We welcome our newest members to the Crescenta Valley Chamber of Commerce family.

Emergency Preparedness Tip:

With the hot summer season upon us, including water restrictions and, of course, the drought, it is imperative that each of us be alert to our surroundings … particularly pine needles in our rain gutters, leaves and debris in our yard, and dead plants and trees around our homes. Be proactive! What you clean and remove today may save you from a tragedy tomorrow.

