NEWS FROM THE CV CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

Hello Crescenta Valley!

Summer is coming. We may have to endure some grey and gloom until June 12. But then, the Crescenta Valley Chamber of Commerce golf tournament tees off and it will be in full splendid sunshine. That’s a gimme, right? If not, it will still be a bright event with proceeds going to our scholarship fund. Though time is running out to sign up there is still some space available for players. Contact the Chamber office for last minute details.

Speaking of scholarships, here are this year’s recipients: Brianne Ballard, Jabe Bell, Cian Covington and Chawin Mingsuwan. Congratulations to these outstanding students and young leaders of our community! We wish them the best of luck in their future endeavors. Thank you everyone who helped sponsor and is participating in our tournament to make these scholarships possible.

The business climate of the Crescenta Valley is warming up. What better time and place to get out and promote your business than at our business networking mixers! The next mixer will be held at El Charro Mexican Restaurant, 3741 N. Verdugo Road, on June 15 at 6 p.m. Bring your business cards and an appetite for some wonderful Mexican fare and get ready for some camaraderie with local business and community leaders. Who knows? That business and community leader could be you! Remember – anyone from your business or organization can attend and be the influencer for the Chamber … fun to be had for sure. There will be raffle prizes, food and beverages and more!

We would like to introduce some of our new members: LA Body Lounge, Environmental 911, Alan Schultz – State Farm Insurance, Marquis Home Health, VA Flooring, Higher Vision Church, Fogelfoot Press, Unitarian Universalist Church of the Verdugos and Rocket Mortgage. We are excited to have them join us in our efforts to not only help them and their businesses but also help the community with all the support services the Chamber has to offer.

Have a great month!

JD Speas, President

CV Chamber of Commerce