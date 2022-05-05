NEWS FROM THE MONTROSE-VERDUGO CITY CHAMBER

The Montrose Chamber’s New Normal

It’s interesting to reflect back on how much we missed the “old normal” and how frightened and even resentful we were of a “new normal.” However, as we have resumed in-person events again this year and as we continue to plan our much anticipated Montrose Craft Beer Fest 2022 and Montrose Oktoberfest 2022, we have realized that this new normal is not so bad after all. In fact, we are fully embracing and thriving in it! A silver lining, for lack of a better phrase, of this COVID-19 pandemic is how much more appreciative we are of having the opportunity to meet people in person. Not only have we been allowed to do so again but the “down time” allowed us to review and revise how we host our events. At our recent mixers we have seen a much younger crowd allowing for a great mix of new as well as familiar faces. We have also incorporated some fun networking games to break up cliques that we are so naturally inclined to create and stick to. This has resulted in a new healthy “buzz” at our mixers and we are here for it! If you have not yet attended one of our mixers this year, be sure to do so – we promise you’ll be happy you did. Check out below our upcoming lineup of mixers and other events.

Meet the newest business members of the MVCC:

* New American Funding Loan Officer Sanjay Sharma has a goal to provide the best customer service possible along with knowledgeable, unbiased advice. (818) 913-8459

* Daniel Fraisse Insurance Agency offers auto, home, business, commercial vehicle, and health insurance. Call them to discuss your needs today! (818) 541-9975

* 3-2-1 Acting Studios is an award-winning, premier acting school for kids, teens and adults with acting classes in Los Angeles and live online. Their studio offers industry-recommended on-camera acting training for actors of all experience levels. (818) 275-2740

* Home Again Los Angeles was created by a group of dedicated volunteers, including local congregation leaders, as a means to help situationally homeless families who at times are not as visible as the chronic homeless population. (818) 562-7778

…and welcoming back renewing members:

* Caspian Services that specializes in web design, marketing, Yelp advertising, graphic design, and printing services. (818) 957-4488

* Arbitrage Real Estate Group helps you search through thousands of up-to-date listings with accurate listing information to help you choose the home you like best. (818) 244-2939

* A.I.A. Insurance has grown into a full service insurance agency offering personal and commercial lines of coverage to protect the value of your home, autos, life, heath and business. (818) 790-1158

* Panos Productions Photography is a fine art portrait artist specialist who has trained with some of the best portrait photographers in Los Angeles. Her portrait style highlights the venerable qualities of the “ordinary.” Kids, mother and child and individual portraits are her specialties. (818) 875-1499

* Hillcrest Pet Hospital serves you and your pet with the best possible veterinary care. They utilize the most current standards of care and they specialize in providing comprehensive wellness care to keep your pet healthy now and in the future. (818) 249-2092

* Community Center of La Cañada enhances the well-being of the community by bringing people of all ages together for enrichment, recreation and social programs. (818) 790-4353

* Pepe’s Mexican Restaurant has served up fresh, authentic Mexican dishes since 1970 and their family is proud to welcome one and all to Pepe’s, a place where you’ll feel right at home! (818) 248-6622

* Grayson’s Tunetown. Their goal is to guide students to new heights in their musical journey by catering each lesson to a student’s individual needs. Their lesson program features accredited musicians with extensive teaching experience. (818) 249-0993

* Lutheran Church in the Foothills is a member congregation of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA). (818) 790-1951

MVCC and member updates/upcoming events:

On Saturday, May 7 at 12 p.m. MVCC hosts a ribbon cutting ceremony for It Takes A Village. Take part in the celebration of It Takes a Village, its 10-year anniversary and its new space (just next door). 2317 Honolulu Ave B, Montrose

On Wednesday, May 18 at 6 p.m. a joint mixer with the MVCC and CV Chamber of Commerce at the La Crescenta Woman’s Club, 4004 La Crescenta Ave. There will be chances to win prizes through opportunity drawings at the end of the night! Admission: members $10, guests $15.

On Friday, May 20 at 12 p.m. MVCC hosts a ribbon cutting ceremony for Nix Marie, 2227 Honolulu Ave. Take part in the celebration of Nix Marie’s second year in business in Montrose!

On Sunday, July 24 it’s the 7th Annual Montrose Craft Beer Fest. Tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite.com. Any brewery or local business interested in participating, showcasing their business, or sponsoring MVCC upcoming events can reach out to events.mvcc@gmail.com.

Special thank you to:

Nicole Schlueter, Think Real Estate agent and MVCC content curator, for visiting our MVCC businesses/events and curating special plus fun “Instagram Reels” for them.

Thank you and remember to shop local!