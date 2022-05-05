Crescenta Valley Chamber of Commerce

A Perfect Day at the Fair

Beneath a Chamber of Commerce picture perfect blue sky and ideal temperature, an estimated crowd of 5,000-6,000 parents, children, students, friends and just plain Fair lovers attended this year’s Hometown Country Fair last Saturday at Crescenta Valley Park. Check out this year’s participants … more than 50 vendor booths, five food trucks, a petting zoo, non-stop bounce rides, a face painting/henna tattoo artist, YMCA pedal spin and children’s GAGA pit, the Pasadena Humane Wiggle Waggle Wagon pet adoption, CV High School jazz band and Rosemont Middle School cheer, amazing stage entertainment from the Korean American Federation, a dog parade and pie eating contest, “The Donut Guy” (who gave out raffle prizes and 1,000 delicious Krispy Kreme donuts), CV robotics and the Scouts’ Pinewood Derby demonstrations, first responders from Glendale Police, California Highway Patrol, CV Sheriff, LA County Fire, and Montrose Search & Rescue, live music throughout the day from the park’s mobile stage and dignitaries Supervisor Kathryn Barger, State Senator Anthony Portantino, Glendale Mayor Ardy Kassakhian, Glendale Councilmember Paula Devine, Glendale Police Chief Carl Povilaitis, CV Sheriff Captain Robert Hahnlein, and Los Angeles County Parks Regional Manager Joyce Gibson! The 16th Annual Hometown Country Fair was the most successful one of all! We thank the community, Los Angeles County Dept. of Parks & Recreation, and our sponsors for their incredible support of this annual tradition.

Announcements:

The “kickoff” for our annual silent auction is 6 p.m. on Friday, May 13 with a one- hour video presentation of the gifts up for bid. The online auction will continue for a two-week period of time enabling you to bid, keep close tabs on the status of your bid, and continue to increase your bid as needed. At midnight on Friday, May 27 the highest bidder on each gift item will be declared the winner of that particular gift. There are some amazing gift items up for bid so mark Friday, May 13 on your calendar.

There are still opportunities for individuals and businesses to donate items with a minimum retail value of $100. We have extended the cutoff to accept donated items so contact our Chamber office no later than Friday, May 6 at (818) 248-4957 or info@crescentavalleychamber.org. Your donation will be recognized and your business promoted, throughout the two-week period, on both the auction site and our Chamber website.

Our Chamber’s second mixer of 2022 will be hosted by the La Crescenta Woman’s Club on Wednesday, May 18 at 6 p.m. The Woman’s Club has a beautiful facility perfect for a mixer. But what makes this mixer special is the collaboration of our Chamber with our friends from the Montrose Verdugo City Chamber of Commerce. We’ll join together and co-host the event with the La Crescenta Woman’s Club! Save May 18 on your calendar! It promises to be a special evening.

Emergency Preparedness Tip:

Always plan and be prepared for the unexpected. Keep a list of emergency numbers and family contacts near your phone. Have a five-to–seven day supply of water and cash available for emergency use. Have flashlights available throughout your home and assess your supply of batteries every three months. Review emergency exits with all family members. Learn CPR . . . don’t wait!

Our membership continues to grow:

Welcome Yvette Minassian, John Wray, 3-2-1 Acting Studios, The Green Hedgewitch and The Foothills Paper to our family of successful business and residential community members.

CV Chamber Membership Opportunities: If you are a Chamber member we are available to help your business plan a ribbon cutting, a grand re-opening of your business or even help you organize promotional opportunities. For those of you who are not business or residential members there are numerous advantages of a CV Chamber of Commerce membership. For details simply call the CV Chamber office at (818) 248-4957 or email us at info@crescentavalleychamber.org. You may also access our Chamber website at www.crescentavalleychamber.org.

Remember our Chamber motto: “Our Business is Your Business.”

Steve Pierce, Executive Director

Crescenta Valley Chamber of Commerce

(818) 248-4957

info@crescentavalleychamber.org