NEWS FROM THE MV CHAMBER

Business Continues to Bloom in Montrose

It has been one busy springtime with our 3rd Annual MVCC Egg My Home event and the 8th Annual Montrose Craft Beer Fest wrapping up this month. All of this in addition to my return from maternity leave plus business mixers and ribbon cutting ceremonies.

I am delighted to be back in my position as executive director and want to give a big thanks to Molly Burke for filling in for me while I was away bonding with my newborn baby girl. Molly and I look forward to working as a team alongside our MVCC board of directors to highlight our business members while continuing to push forward the MVCC mission. Stay tuned for information on our centennial and installation and awards dinner this summer!

Meet the newest business member of the MVCC:

– Mari Dagher Relationship Coach – “Intimacy is the foundation to a strong relationship and I teach you how to enhance your intimacy.” maridagher.com

– Uptimum Agency, LLC – Boost your online presence with Pasadena’s top digital marketing agency, specializing in web design, SEO, PPC and social media advertising. uptimumagency.com

– Wild Açaí – “Although we offer a wide variety of açaí bowls, we also provide fresh juices, smoothies and other delicious drinks.” wildacaibar.com

– Laviedove – “We offer a wide range of clothing items that are stylish, high-quality, and affordable.” laviedove.com

– Ritual House Acupuncture & Apothecary – Ancient acupuncture, facial rejuvenation, fire cupping therapy and Gua Sha rituals for the modern day bodies. ritualhousela.com

…and welcoming back renewing members:

– Hillcrest Pet Hospital – “We utilize the most current standards of care, and we specialize in providing comprehensive wellness care to keep your pet healthy now and in the future.” hillcrestpethospital.com

– YMCA of the Foothills – The mission of the YMCA of the Foothills is to organize, develop, finance and conduct programs for an association of persons of all ages that will, by putting Christian principles into practice, enrich the quality of their lives spiritually, mentally, physically and socially. ymcafoothills.org

– New American Funding Loan Officer Sanjay Sharma – A mortgage professional who is focused on customer service and offering competitive pricing on home loans. (818) 913-8459

– Daniel Fraisse Insurance Agency – “Whether you’re looking for home insurance, business insurance, or anything in between, our reliable and experienced team can help.” (818) 541-9975

– Home Again LA – Home Again LA is a homeless service agency for families. Serving Los Angeles County with programs including shelter, rapid rehousing, rental assistance and prevention. homeagainla.org

– El Charro – El Charro has been famous for their chile verde, Taco Tuesday and signature margaritas for over 67 years. (818) 249-2405

– Think Real Estate – “Trusted by our clients, direct in our communications and responsive to your needs. Dave Robles & the Think Real Estate team know LA real estate.” thinkrealestategroup.com

– Bellies, Babies & Bosoms – Your one-stop shop for maternity, baby and breastfeeding needs. www.bellies.biz

– 3-2-1 Acting Studios – The premier acting school for kids, teens and adults, with acting classes in Los Angeles and live online. 321talentshowcase.com

– M.J.M. Maintenance Co. – A locally owned commercial cleaning and janitorial company that has been in business since 1989. (818) 462-8473

MVCC and Member Updates/Upcoming Events:

On Friday, May 5 at 6 p.m. – Cinco De Mayo mixer at Jenkins Properties, 2626 Honolulu Ave. in Montrose. Previously scheduled for “May the 4th” but due to expected rainy weather it has been rescheduled to May 5. Enjoy taco catering and refreshments while building strong business relationships. Admission for members is $10, guests are $15.

On Sunday, May 7 from 10 a.m.-noon – MVCC, Think Real Estate Neighborhood, & La Crescenta Woman’s Club offers a free shredding event. The MVCC has partnered again with Nicole Schlueter and Dave Robles from Think Real Estate and the La Crescenta Woman’s Club to host a free shredding event in the La Crescenta Woman’s Club parking lot, 4004 La Crescenta Ave. There will be a mobile shredding truck that will accept any paper (no plastics, X-rays, or binders, please) and will shred while you watch to ensure security. To reserve a spot, text/call Nicole Schuleter at (760) 420-5181 or email her at thinknicoles@gmail.com.

On Thursday, May 18 at noon – Arzuman Brothers, 2343 Honolulu Ave., Montrose, ribbon cutting ceremony. Join us in Montrose to take part in the celebration of the Arzuman Brothers grand opening!

Special “thank you” to our sponsors of the 2023 8th Annual Montrose Craft Beer Fest Event – We’re Pouring and the Montrose Barber Shop – plus all of our other amazing sponsors who made this event possible: J’s Maintenance, CV Weekly, Rocket Mortgage, Athens Services, Crescenta Cañada Pet Hospital, Spiritual Heart Yoga Center, CV Insurance and Shabazian Law.