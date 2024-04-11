NEWS FROM THE CV CHAMBER

Welcoming Spring and a Bright Future

The CV Chamber is moving forward with a strong board and big plans. Our chamber board, which consists of vice president Robert Manciero, secretary Donna Libra, treasurer Molly Shelton, honorary mayor Dwight Sityar, Kira Antuna, Christine Benitez, Rev. Beverly Craig, Craig Fisher, Leonard Ghazarian, Victoria Malone, Mary O’Keefe, Mike Riley, Win Saw, Pete Smith and advisors Mike Baldwin, Aram Ordubegian and Steve Pierce, are rolling up their sleeves to do the heavy lifting of the chamber.

This includes the planning of our big event: the Hometown Country Fair! It takes place on June 22 at Crescenta Valley Park, 3901 Dunsmore Ave. It promises to be full of all of the fun things our friends and neighbors have come to expect from the Hometown Country Fair: a variety of vendors, inflatables, food trucks, entertainment, the dog parade and more. This year is a celebration of the 60th anniversary of the Ford Mustang with a salute to fin cars from 1956-1962. This free event is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is something you won’t want to miss so mark your calendars now!

Want to meet members of our board while mixing with other business owners and residential supporters? Attend our next mixer! It’s on Tuesday, April 16 at St. Luke’s of the Mountains, 2563 Foothill Blvd. at Rosemont Avenue. The historic stone church is celebrating its 100-year anniversary and we plan to celebrate on April 16! Our mixer is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and the cost to attend for chamber members is just $15; $20 for non-members. However, you can become a chamber member that night and forego the entrance fee and the membership enrollment fee!

Which leads me to welcoming our newest members: residential members Tricia Falbo and DeeDee Mueller and business members Liz Colon of Captured Celebrations, April Barlow of ServPro and Paul Dutton of Dutton Real Estate. These folks know the value of chamber membership and we are happy to welcome them!

The CV Chamber supports other non-profits including the Mary Pinola/CV Chamber Education Fund. Its recent Smart A Thon featured three teams from the chamber (sponsored by some generous folks) and although our teams didn’t rank among the top winners our chamber members had a great time competing in this trivia contest extraordinaire!

The CV Chamber also wants to remind readers of the bingo game on April 20 that benefits Prom Plus. It’s going to be held at the Verdugo Hills Memorial Hall/American Legion Post 288 at 4011 La Crescenta Ave. It’s just $25 to play for a chance at big bucks. Doors open at 4:30 p.m.; first game is at 6 p.m.

I hope to see you there!

Robin Goldsworthy, President

Crescenta Valley Chamber of Commerce