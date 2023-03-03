Montrose-Verdugo City Chamber of Commerce » Molly BURKE

Memories to last a lifetime…

There is something special about events that bring our community together. Like many, I was surprised by the Saturday snow day and delighted to watch all the children, adults and business owners marvel over the fact that we were indeed in a winter wonderland. May we continue to find moments that bring us joy and create memories to last a lifetime.

As we move into spring, the MVCC has an exciting slew of events. We hope you will join us as we unearth a piece of Montrose history, dine out with Pepe’s Mexican Restaurant, celebrate Easter and showcase local breweries and food vendors.

Meet the newest business member of the MVCC:

-Elevate/STRUT Hydration Room – Health and wellness clinic that offers vitamin hydration & injections. Treating cold/flu/virus, recovery of injury, workout, treating chronic conditions to aid in recovery and support of immunity. www.strutfitnessstudio.com/massagetherapy

…and welcoming back renewing members:

-Optum – Optum is committed to making health care work better, leading the way to better experiences, better health, and lower costs for you. www.optum.com/california

-Nettechy – A computer network consulting company that provides network design, installation and support, server and workstation support, network security, data recovery, hardware upgrades and software installations. www.nettechy.com

-LA Musica Therapy – Provides individualized and group-based music lessons and music therapy for individuals with special needs. www.lamusicatherapy.com

-Andy’s Transfer and Storage – We offer customizable moving and storage services. We specialize in local, long distance, international, corporate, and commercial moving services. www.andysmoving.com

-Giuseppe’s Pizzeria – We pride ourselves on quality food and service. www.montrosepizza.com

-J’s Maintenance – Your cleaning partner since 1969 who offers a full-service program to exceed your expectations and stay within your budget. www.jsmaintenance.com

-Robbin’s Nest Preschool – Established in 1975 and recognized for excellence in the community, they help Kindergarteners and Preschoolers develop intellectually, emotionally, and socially. www.robbinsnestpreschool.com

-Arktos Wealth Management – As a Certified Financial Planner™, we have the experience, knowledge, and independence to guide you through life’s important transitions. www.arktoswealth.com

-Grayson’s Tune Town – Bringing the community breathtaking guitars, thought provoking lessons, and quality repairs since 1953. www.graysonstunetown.com

-Clear Minded Marketing – A digital marketing service that offers everything from paid ads, to social media content, to website design. www.clearmindedmarketing.com

MVCC and Member Updates/Upcoming Events:

-Saturday, 3/18/23 at 5p.m. – Unearth a Piece of Montrose History

Join us as we dig up and open a community time capsule that was buried at Montrose Library in March 1993. Montrose Library is located at 2465 Honolulu Ave.

-Wednesday, 3/22/23 from 11a.m.-8:30p.m. – MVCC Dine Night Out at Pepe’s Mexican Restaurant located at 2272 Honolulu Ave.

Drop your receipt in the provided box and 15% of your check will go towards the 2024 MVCC Scholarship Fund. Alcohol sales not included in the 15%. Thank you in advance!

-Wednesday, 4/5/23 at 6p.m. – Easter Mixer with Aligned Construction Co.

There will be drinks, food, opportunity drawings, and Easter themed networking games. Members: $10, Guests: $15. Aligned Construction is located at 3440-B Foothill Blvd.

-Sunday, 4/9/23 – MVCC 3rd Annual Egg My Home

Let the MVCC scatter eggs on your lawn early Easter morning for a fun surprise for your kids, grandkids or even adult neighbors. Orders can be placed at bit.ly/eggmyhome3

-Sunday, 4/30/23 from 12p.m.-4p.m. – 8th Annual Montrose Craft Beer Fest

Tickets can be purchased at bit.ly/2023cbf

Special Thank You:

We want to thank everyone who dined out with us at Giuseppe’s last month. The MVCC is working hard to get back to the missions we paused in 2020, one being the MVCC Scholarship. We are not just committed to local businesses and the community, but our schools as well.

Stay warm and we hope you will continue to make memories that will last a lifetime with us.

-Molly Burke

MVCC Interim

Executive Director