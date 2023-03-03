CRESCENTA VALLEY CHAMBER OF COMMERCE » “OUR BUSINESS IS yOUR BUSINESS”

Home Town Country Fair 2023 and a New Dynamic Duo Take Their Places at Chamber Office

Last month the Crescenta Valley Chamber of Commerce (CVCOC) installed the new 2023 Board of Directors, this month the Chamber welcomes two new smiling faces to our office. With Steve Pierce trying on a new hat of semi-retirement and the loss of Jean Maluccio, the new Board had some pretty big shoes to fill. Please welcome the new dynamic duo of Rachelle and Rena.

Rachelle Miller joins us as our new Executive Director, and has a background of event management, print publications and HR (yes, she still works at the Crescenta Valley Weekly too). Rachelle has been involved in the community since she moved here in 2011 and will oversee the chamber office, build and maintain our memberships, organize and run our events and mixers and create new ones.

Our new Office Manager, Rena Dishjekian, is a new resident to the La Crescenta area, fluent in four languages and has a background in office management and search engine optimization, Rena will be handling the Chambers email blasts, social media as well as running the office.

Rena is in the office Tuesday – Thursday’s from 10:00 am – 1:00 pm and Rachelle is here in the afternoons of Monday – Thursday. Stop by and say hi.

SAVE THE DATE:

Home Town Country Fair 2023

The Chamber’s annual Hometown Country Fair event, with kid’s activities, food trucks, live music, costume dog parade, first responders including Montrose Search and Rescue, classic cars on display by the Early Rodders, robotic demonstrations, a petting zoo, inflatable bounce activities and numerous vendor booths will be held on Saturday, April 29 at Crescenta Valley Park from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Vendor booth applications and Event Sponsor forms are available at the Chamber office or on the Chamber website, www.crescentavalleychamber.org. For more information call the Chamber office at (818) 248-4957 Monday through Thursday between 3 pm and 5 pm and speak with our Executive Director, Rachelle Miller. You won’t want to miss this always fun, family oriented event.

CV Chamber Membership Opportunities: Our Chamber sincerely appreciates the support we receive from community organizations and our business and residential members. If you are a Chamber business member we are available to help your business plan a ribbon cutting, a grand re-opening of your business or even help you organize promotional opportunities. For those of you who are not business or residential members there are numerous advantages of a Crescenta Valley Chamber of Commerce membership. For details simply call the CV Chamber office at (818) 248-4957 or email us at info@crescentavalleychamber.org. You may also access our Chamber website at www.crescentavalleychamber.org.

Remember our Chamber motto, “Our Business is Your Business”.