CV Chamber of Commerce

By Steve PIERCE

Welcoming out Chamber’s 2023 Board of Directors

On Thursday, Jan. 19, at the beautiful Chevy Chase Country Club, the incoming 2023 Crescenta Valley Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors was officially installed. The incoming executive team is now under the direction and guidance of President James D. Speas, Vice President Vince Iuculano, Secretary Robin Goldsworthy, Treasurer Craig Fisher, Past President Michael Riley and Honorary Mayor Mike Baldwin. In addition to our other 12 returning board members we welcome our newest board member, Robert Manciero, the 11 time Emmy award winning producer/director and founder of Full Vision Productions, LLC. Congratulations to our 2023 board of directors and our new executive team. Hang on and join us … it’s going to be an exciting year.

Save the Date. The Chamber’s annual Hometown Country Fair event, with kids’ activities, food trucks, live music, costume dog parade, first responders including members of the Montrose Search and Rescue team, Early Rodders’ classic cars on display, robotic demonstrations, petting zoo, inflatable bounce activities and numerous vendor booths will be held on Saturday, April 29 at Crescenta Valley Park from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. In the next week vendor booth applications and event sponsor forms will be available at the Chamber office or on the Chamber website, www.crescentavalleychamber.org or for more information please call the Chamber office at (818) 248-4957 Monday through Thursday between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. and speak with our executive director Rachelle Miller. You won’t want to miss this always fun, family oriented event!

Announcement. We are pleased to announce these recent new members to our Chamber family … Finkelberg & Finkelberg, attorneys/legal services; Thomas Denton & Company, awards and engraving; La Canada Furniture and Design in the Montrose Shopping Park; Gus & Andy’s Kitchen & Bar, in Montrose Shopping Park; Aligned Construction Company, construction/general contractor; Aujla Legal, attorneys/legal services; Gaspare Como at JohnHart Real Estate, real estate service; JJB Computer Consulting Services, LLC, computer consulting; and Moo Moo Mia, delicious ice cream specialties in the Montrose Shopping Park.

Emergency Preparedness Tip. We have brought this to your attention before, but this is critical to have in place. When disaster strikes, your immediate concern will be your safety and the safety of those you care about. Once the immediate danger passes, however, having access to your financial and medical records and important contact information will be crucial to help you quickly start the recovery process. Taking time now to safeguard these critical documents will give you peace of mind. Keep handy an accessible watertight container with a seven to 10 day supply of your medical needs, copies of important insurance documents and contact information. And don’t forget to periodically review the contents to ensure everything is up-to-date.

CV Chamber Membership Opportunities: Our Chamber sincerely appreciates the support we receive from community organizations and our business and residential members. If you are a Chamber business member we are available to help your business plan a ribbon cutting, a grand re-opening of your business or even help you organize promotional opportunities. For those of you who are not business or residential members there are numerous advantages of a Crescenta Valley Chamber of Commerce membership. For details simply call the CV Chamber office at (818) 248-4957 or email us at info@crescentavalleychamber.org. You may also access our Chamber website at www.crescentavalleychamber.org.

Remember our Chamber motto: “Our Business is Your Business.”

Steve Pierce, Ambassador

Crescenta Valley Chamber of Commerce