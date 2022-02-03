NEWS FROM THE CV CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

The Days of Wine and Roses

Why is February so special? The hectic Christmas and holiday season has passed, the Super Bowl will soon be a memory and we still have a couple of months before our taxes are due. So what is the big deal surrounding February?

More than any other time of the year February, and specifically Valentine’s Day (Feb. 14), is the time most of us take a few moments to show our love and affection toward those who matter most to us. It may be a romantic card, a simple kiss, a meaningful hug, a single long stem rose, a shared sip of Prosecco, or even just whispering those few words, “I love you.” Yes, Feb. 14 is that one day we uniquely show someone how much we love them.

Our Chamber is fortunate to have two florists as members. They are standing by to help you find the perfect way to express your love. If you are searching for a unique floral arrangement or a flower bouquet, both Crescenta Valley Flowers, at 2900 Foothill Blvd., La Crescenta (818) 957-2631 or Divine Fleurs, at 3924 Foothill Blvd., La Crescenta (818) 369-7650 offer experience, service and quality. But don’t wait too long; order now!

Announcements

On a sad note … this past Jan. 14 our community was stunned to hear of the passing of Derek “Rick” Chew, founder of the Early Rodders classic car group. Twenty years ago Rick organized a group of “car guys” to meet each Saturday morning at the UA Theatres parking lot in La Cañada. The Early Rodders, now more than 250 strong, were honored this past November as the Crescenta Valley Chamber’s 2021 Organization of the Year. So much of that recognition was the result of Rick’s leadership. Our sincere sympathy goes to Rick’s family and his many friends who will never forget him.

Our Chamber has selected Pete Smith of Bob Smith Toyota, located at 3333 Foothill Blvd. in La Crescenta, to become a director and join our 2022 Crescenta Valley Chamber of Commerce board. Pete brings a wealth of business acumen and knowledge of the Crescenta Valley community to our board and Chamber membership. We are honored to have Pete join us.

Coming Soon

On Friday, March 25 our Chamber will “kick off” its annual online silent auction when everyone can bid to win some valuable items. Spanning a two-week period, the auction will be an opportunity to bid, keep close tabs on the status of your bid and continue to increase your bid as needed. As we get closer to the March 25 start, each auction item, along with its retail value, will be available to view on our Chamber website.

While there are no mixers scheduled during February, we have plans for a mixer at El Charro Restaurant in Montrose on Thursday, March 31 at 6 p.m. Reservations are required with restaurant capacity limited to 50 people. You may contact the Chamber office at (818) 248-4957 or info@crescentavalleychamber.org to make your reservation.

Finally, it’s our annual Hometown Country Fair event at Crescenta Valley Park on Saturday, April 30 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. It’s a day of family fun, food trucks, classic cars, live entertainment, kids’ inflatable bounce activities, petting zoo, craft vendors and more. This is the one event you won’t want to miss!

Emergency Preparedness Tip

Disaster preparedness isn’t just for humans. You need to make sure your pets are cared for. Never abandon an animal or leave a dog chained outside. If you aren’t home it’s important to have a designated neighbor or caregiver to check on your pets. Be sure to microchip your pet(s) with up-to-date address and phone number information. Keep a folder on your pet’s medical records and identify local animal hospitals/clinics where your pet can be taken if he or she gets hurt.

CV Chamber Membership Opportunities: If you are a Chamber member we are available to help your business plan a ribbon cutting, a grand re-opening of your business or even help you organize promotional opportunities. For those of you who are not business or residential members there are numerous advantages of a CV Chamber of Commerce membership. For details simply call the CV Chamber office at (818) 248-4957 or email us at info@crescentavalleychamber.org. You may also access our Chamber website at www.crescentavalleychamber.org.

Remember our Chamber motto, “Our Business is Your Business.”

Steve Pierce, Executive Director

Crescenta Valley Chamber of Commerce

(818) 248-4957

info@crescentavalleychamber.org