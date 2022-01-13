Crescenta Valley Chamber of Commerce

2022: It’s Going To Be A Very Good Year

Now that 2021 is behind us and the fizz from the champagne bubbles is beginning to settle, check out the plans we have for 2022!

Due to safety and health concerns, our Chamber has decided to cancel the Jan. 19 CV Chamber Board Installation and Mary Pinola/CV Chamber Education Fund Grant Awards luncheon. We are considering several options which will be announced later this month. For more information, call the Chamber office at (818) 248-4957 or email info@crescentavalleychamber.org.

The Chamber welcomes our returning board members for 2022 and our two new board members: Christine Benitez, principal at Crescenta Valley High School, and Victoria Malone, marketplace/filming/communications manager for the Montrose Shopping Park Association.

Congratulations to the First Baby of 2022!

Each year our Chamber and USC Verdugo Hills Hospital recognize and honor the first baby of the year born at USC Verdugo Hills. On Saturday, Jan. 1 at 10:25 a.m. baby boy Atreus Romo arrived to claim the honor. He was helped along the way by his very proud mother, Alyssa Marie Cruz. A gift basket of “goodies” from Merle Norman of Montrose, Once Upon A Time children’s bookstore, CV Weekly, VFW/American Legion Posts (Gail Collins), Chris Waldheim and J’s Maids, Mike Baldwin, USC Verdugo Hills Hospital and our Chamber was beautifully wrapped by Deborah Weirick and presented to Atreus and his mom. Congratulations Alyssa Marie and welcome Atreus!

Welcome to Our Three New Chamber Members

We welcome The Income Tax Store to our Chamber family. Owner Ronald Roland, at (818) 957-5356 or incometax2@aol.com, assists individual taxpayers and small business owners with personalized and professional service. We also welcome Aspire Physical Therapy, which has three locations, one at 440 Foothill Blvd. in La Cañada. Owner Aaron McGuinness and his expert team are skilled at finding the cause of your pain not just the impairment. Contact Aspire Physical Therapy at (818) 369-7620 or visit www.aspirephysicaltherapy.com.

Finally, our Chamber welcomes B.A.A.D. (Badger Association for the Advancement & Development of Youth Baseball) aka HONEYBADGERS. It is a non-profit organization, organized by Luke Peterson and Mike Padula, offering a travel baseball program for 8-14 year olds. Contact information is (818) 259-1246 or email HONEYBADGERS at padu7@msn.com.

Some Dates to Remember and Save

Looking ahead: Later this month the Chamber will announce our monthly mixer schedule at business member locations (contact the Chamber office if you are interested in hosting one of our mixers); we will sponsor local restaurant dine-in or dine-out fundraisers throughout the year; we have plans to host our annual bingo event and online silent auction event during the first half of 2022; on Saturday, April 30 we’ll host our spectacular Hometown Country Fair event at Crescenta Valley Park (application forms for vendors will be available on our Chamber website in late January or early February); our student scholarship golf tournament at Scholl Canyon is being planned for June; the classic fun-filled poker tournament will be held during August; this year’s 9/11 Patriot Day Motorcade (“Remember-Honor-Respect”) will be held on Friday, Sept. 9; and finally, Saturday, Oct. 29 is our annual 5K Run at Crescenta Valley Park. Keep posted for all events by visiting our Chamber website, www.crescentavalleychamber.org.

“Emergency” Preparedness Tip for January:

With the rains and cold weather come “critters.” Some of you may have encountered ants around your garden areas or, even worse, inside your living area. Based on a recommendation from my friend Bruce Campbell, and speaking from experience, the product that works best is available at Ace Hardware of La Crescenta, 3100 Foothill Blvd., La Crescenta. Manufactured by Ortho, it’s called Home Defense. It’s a liquid product with a spray attachment with best results when sprayed along the edge of the building foundation, along ant trails in the landscaping areas, and/or along the baseboards inside your living area. It really does work!

Our Purpose

The purpose of the CV Chamber of Commerce and our activities is to support our Crescenta Valley community and the Chamber business membership. One of those Chamber business members is Once Upon A Time children’s bookstore. Our nation’s oldest children’s bookstore is located at 2207 Honolulu Ave. in historic Montrose. Owner Maureen Palacios and her team of experts are available to assist you with personal service and quality children’s literature. Check them out in person or through their website www.shoponceuponatime.com.

CV Chamber Membership Opportunities

If you are a Chamber member we are available to help your business plan a ribbon cutting, a grand re-opening of your business or even help you organize promotional opportunities. For those of you who are not business or residential members there are numerous advantages of a CV Chamber of Commerce membership. For details simply call the CV Chamber office at (818) 248-4957 or email us at info@crescentavalleychamber.org. You may also access our Chamber website at www.crescentavalleychamber.org.

Remember our Chamber motto: “Our Business is Your Business.”

