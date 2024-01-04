MONTROSE-VERDUGO CITY CHAMBER

A New Year’s Ode to Reviving Traditions and Embracing New Opportunities with Optimism…

As we bid farewell to the challenges of the past few years, the Montrose-Verdugo Chamber of Commerce is thrilled to ring in the new year with a sense of optimism and a commitment to revitalizing our community. The journey through the pandemic has been arduous, but we are proud to announce that we have weathered the storm and are now ready to regain traction with our members and offer more to the vibrant community we serve.

This year marks a significant milestone for the Montrose-Verdugo Chamber of Commerce as we celebrate our 101st year of existence. Over the past century, we have been dedicated to fostering local businesses, promoting economic growth and enhancing the quality of life in the Montrose Verdugo area.

As we embark on this new chapter, we are pleased to welcome Mindy Morrison from Back Office People to our board as our new treasurer. Mindy brings a wealth of experience and expertise that will undoubtedly contribute to the continued success of the Chamber and its initiatives.

Recognizing the importance of adaptability, the Montrose-Verdugo Chamber of Commerce has invested considerable time in revising our bylaws to align with our current values and board structure. This ensures that we remain dynamic and responsive to the evolving needs of our community.

In the spirit of supporting education and the future leaders of our community, we are thrilled to announce the revival of our Scholarship Awards program. We will be honoring and supporting local students on their academic journeys with the funds we have collected over the past year with our dine-out fundraiser collaborations with local restaurants. These scholarships not only provide financial assistance but also inspire young minds to pursue their dreams and contribute to the community’s growth.

Another revival this year is our annual meetings where members come together to reflect on the past year’s accomplishments, discuss future initiatives and strengthen their collective commitment to the community. It serves as a moment of unity, symbolizing the resilience and solidarity of Montrose and Verdugo City in the face of challenges. We are looking forward to inviting all of our members.

The past year was a crucial period for us as we aimed to return to normalcy by hosting our usual events. We are delighted to report that 2023 served as a year of practice, allowing us to refine our event management skills. But mostly, we as a Chamber of Commerce feel more aligned and stable than in prior years. Now, in 2024, we are prepared, willing and able to host our larger events, bringing the community together in celebration.

The Montrose-Verdugo Chamber of Commerce is eagerly anticipating a calendar full of engaging events. Among the upcoming highlights are the 4th Annual Easter MVCC Egg My Home, the 9th Annual Montrose Craft Beer Fest, and a grand opening ribbon cutting ceremony & business mixer in February. These events serve not only as opportunities for networking and collaboration but also are moments to strengthen the bonds within our community.

As we embark on this new year, the Montrose-Verdugo Chamber of Commerce is committed to being a catalyst for positive change and growth in our community. We extend our gratitude to our members, partners and the entire Montrose-Verdugo community for their continued support. Together, let’s make 2024 a year of prosperity, collaboration, and celebration.

Meet the newest business member of the MVCC:

Holy Redeemer – St. James School – “A boutique Catholic school offering a tailored curriculum and small classroom environments. Discover for yourself how our unique H·A·L·O approach provides a holistic education for your child. We pride ourselves on: half-sized classes, academic development groups, living our faith, outdoor education curriculum.” http://www.hrsjs.org

…and welcoming back renewing members:

Spiritual Heart Yoga Center – “Your sacred space to practice yoga and connect to community. SHYC offers yoga classes for all levels, educational workshops and community events.” https://spiritualheartyoga.com/

MVCC and Member Updates/Upcoming Events:

On Wednesday, Feb. 7 at 6 p.m. – MVCC business mixer at Sparr Heights Estates, 2640 Honolulu Ave. in Montrose

On Thursday, Feb. 22 at noon – Grand opening ribbon cutting ceremony for Gina Feeds, 3527 N. Verdugo Road in Montrose

For 2024 Easter and Montrose Craft Beer Fest sponsorship opportunities, please visit MontroseChamber.org or email us at mvcc@montrosechamber.org.

Remember to shop local!

Sara Shahmoradian Darby

MVCC Secretary