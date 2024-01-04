CV Chamber of Commerce

The Year Ahead

Looking at 2024, the CV Chamber has some big plans. Among them is a bingo game extravaganza on Jan. 27 at the Verdugo Hills Memorial Hall of the American Legion/VFW at 4011 La Crescenta Ave. We’ll be opening the doors at 4:30 p.m. with the first game at 6 p.m.

Not only will the bingo games offer chances to win some money, but they will also give players a peek at some of the businesses in the area that sponsor games. For only $100 minimum, sponsoring businesses can submit a video that will be part of a composite played prior to the start of the games. Learn about local sponsors and chamber supporters! What a great idea!

The cost to play is just $25 per person, which includes a dauber and four cards per game – that means 40 chances to win some money! Plus more cards can be bought. There will also be food for purchase, too. It’s going to be a fun night!

To sponsor a game, contact Steve Pierce at (818) 259-5195.

Another goal of the chamber is to reintroduce itself to the community – both our residential and business community members ­– by providing a weekly email that spotlights local events. This weekly email “blast” includes information only provided by our members that is of interest to the community overall. This is another great reason to become a member of the chamber – whether a residential or business member! Call Rachelle at (818) 248-4957 to learn how to sign up or visit our website www.crescentavalleychamber.org.

We welcome our newest members:

KNA x Clawssy. This boutique salon is a one-stop-shop for all beauty needs. Located at 3156 Foothill Blvd. Unit ‘B’ in La Crescenta, customers are invited to take a step back from the bustle of everyday life and take a break with owners Kira and Christina. https://knaxclawssyla.com/

Andre Mond, MBA, EA – New Financial Group Corp. New Financial Group Corp. offers all financial services to help businesses succeed. Located at 200 N. Maryland Ave., Suite 102 in Glendale, they’re ready to help. https://newfinancialgroup.com/

T-Mobile – La Crescenta. Looking for a new phone? How about new service? Stop by T-Mobile at 3725 Foothill Blvd. ‘Q’ in La Crescenta/Glendale and see Christine or Stephanie or any of the helpful staff. If you’re looking for business solutions, ask for Mario. They’ll set you up.

https://www.t-mobile.com/stores/bd/t-mobile-la-crescenta-ca-91214-8872/

McNevin Real Estate. With more than 80 sold listings and homes purchased or leased, totaling more than $70 million of sales volume in since 2016, Edward “Skip” McNevin is the go-to Realtor for first time buyers, seasoned and investment buyers, or homeowners looking to sell or lease.

Contact Skip today for client testimonials and to discuss your Real Estate plans.

https://www.mcnevinrealestate.com/

I hope you made time to visit us at our rummage sale on Dec. 16. We had some real bargains plus chamber board members were on hand to help customers when needed. Special thanks to board member Mary O’Keefe and St. Luke’s of the Mountains for arranging for this event.

We’re already looking ahead to February when the CV Chamber officiates at a ribbon cutting for LA Smile Co. Orthodontics at 500 E. Colorado St. #200 in Glendale. It’s from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. – mark your calendars now!

Happy New Year from all at the CV Chamber of Commerce. We wish everyone health and prosperity.

Robin Goldsworthy, President

CV Chamber of Commerce