This Holiday Season, Give the Gift of Servant Leadership

The holidays are a time of generosity and reflection, a season when we consider not only what we give but how we can create lasting change. Here in the Verdugo Hills, we’re fortunate to live in communities that have historically embraced service and connection. How can we ensure the spirit of giving endures even as research shows us volunteerism is on the decline?

In Scouting, we teach the philosophy of servant leadership: putting people first and focusing on their growth and well-being beyond traditional items like goals and performance. Servant leadership challenges us to think beyond ourselves. It asks us to consider how we can leave a positive mark on the world, not by seeking recognition but by prioritizing the needs of others.

We can see this in the community, from the volunteers at Burbank Temporary Aid Center who provide critical resources to those in need to those who give time serving as guest chefs at Ascencia preparing meals for shelter residents to the countless hours spent by residents helping maintain the trails of the Verdugo Mountains for everyone’s enjoyment.

When we give the gift of servant leadership, we inspire others to do the same. It can be as simple as organizing a cleanup day at the park or volunteering at the library to support literacy programs. It can be mentoring a young person who dreams of making a difference or working alongside neighbors to ensure preparedness for emergencies. Opportunities are endless – from casual acts of good to formal, well-defined volunteer positions.

And as families are watching their budgets even more closely, servant leadership and volunteering can be a meaningful way to contribute even when a financial gift isn’t in the picture. These actions may seem small but collectively they strengthen the bonds that tie us together as a community.

This holiday season, consider how to lead through service. Perhaps it’s joining a local non-profit or taking time to support community-building events. Maybe it’s introducing your children to the importance of giving back through programs like Scouting, where community service is a core tenant.

The beauty of servant leadership is that it’s accessible to all of us. You don’t need a title or a specific skill set – just a willingness to help and a commitment to creating a better future for the Verdugo Hills, Los Angeles County and beyond.

Contributed by Laura CLAY, Scouting America

Verdugo Hills Council