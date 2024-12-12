Portantino Thanks Community for Ongoing Support

Outgoing State Senator Anthony Portantino (D) held a community appreciation event for members of the 25th District, which he represented, in November. The event, held at the Student Center at Glendale Community College, was an opportunity for Portantino to thank his constituents for their support over the last few years.

Portantino has a rich political history that dates back to being on the La Cañada Flintridge City Council then a member of the California State Assembly from 2006 to 2012 representing the 44th Assembly District before assuming the office of the state senate in 2016 representing the 25th District, which encompasses portions of the San Fernando and San Gabriel Valleys.

Photos and story by Robin GOLDSWORTHY