YMCA of the Foothills CEO Unanimously Voted into the CA State Alliance of YMCAs

The vote was unanimous on the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 9 when the

California State of Alliance of YMCA’s voted the CEO of YMCA of the Foothills, Vince Iuculano, onto their board.

“I’m deeply honored and, quite frankly, humbled to be nominated and then elected by my colleagues,” said Iuculano. “This is a special opportunity for our YMCA to serve as an advocate on behalf of other small to mid-size Ys, among the large Ys in the room.”

Iuculano’s Y journey began nearly 25 years ago as a Childcare Aid. Fifteen years ago, he was given the opportunity to oversee youth, teen and family programming at both the Crescenta-Cañada Family YMCA and the Verdugo Hills Family YMCA. Under Iuculano’s supervision he and his staff help to build the Verdugo Hills YMCA Teen Center, after-school sports program at Mt. Gleason Middle School, the YMCA of the Foothills Homeschool PE Program and the Youth & Government Program. Today Iuculano serves as the chief executive officer for the YMCA of the Foothills, a position he’s held since July 1, 2020.

In addition to leading and directing the strategic vision for the YMCA, Iuculano serves as ambassador for the mission, goals and values of the YMCA including leading efforts to increase membership and delivering high quality programs to the community.

Iuculano said he whole-heartedly believes that when the Ys come together to serve a community, in this case the state of California, the opportunities are endless and the impact is deeper than just one single YMCA striving alone.

Iuculano’s two-year term on the CA State of Alliance board begins Jan. 1, 2022.