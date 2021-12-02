Santa Ready to Greet Community at BWS Event

La Crescenta Woman’s Club proudly presents “Be With Santa” (BWS) holiday drive-through event. The Club’s 30th annual BWS event provides an opportunity to enjoy a free and safe outdoor event for the entire family!

BWS will be held on Saturday, Dec. 11 from 8 a.m. – 11 a.m. in the parking lot of the LCWC clubhouse (4004 La Crescenta Ave., La Crescenta).

The drive-through event will allow children and their families to see Santa and Mrs. Claus and have a photo taken while staying safely warm and cozy in their vehicle as Santa’s elves guide drivers. (Pets are welcome, too!) Small gift bag handouts will be available for the children until supplies run out. Listen to festive holiday music and drop off wish list letters to Santa, which can be printed from the LCWC website www.lacrescentawomansclub.org/events/santa2021. Come rain or shine! No reservations required.

Donations are always welcome.

For more information, call (818) 957-9806 or email: info@lacrescentawomansclub.org.

Photo by Mary DAWSON