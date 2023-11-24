VHWC Presents Winter Concert

With a song in their hearts, the Verdugo Hills Women’s Chorus (VHWC), under the direction of collaborative pianist Ki Park, will present a winter concert on Sunday, Dec. 3 at St. Luke’s of the Mountains Episcopal Church, 2563 Foothill Blvd. in La Crescenta. The chorus comprises fun, energetic, dedicated women of varied ages and backgrounds who like to sing and enjoy the camaraderie of other women singers. They have practiced and perfected their concert music and are ready to sing for the public.

With that in mind, VHWC hopes to fill the church and even the patio with song on Dec. 3 at 4 p.m. Reservations and tickets are not required. A “free will offering” of donations are requested that will support both St. Luke’s and the Verdugo Hills Women’s Chorus.

Refreshments will be provided in Sadler Hall (across from the church) after the concert. Director Park guides singers through a vigorous warm up session prior to studying new music or performing.

All VHWC singers are members of the state organization California Womens Chorus, Inc., which began in the 1950s as part of the Mother Singers. Founder Betty McGaughey served as the group’s director until her retirement in 1999. That’s when Sharon Schlarb took over the baton and conducted the singers until she retired from that position in August 2018. Ki Park came along and she has been wielding the baton for the Verdugo Hills Women’s Chorus ever since.

Submitted by Arlene MASSIMINO