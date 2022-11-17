Local Dia de los Muertos Celebration Held

The congregation at St. Luke’s of the Mountains Episcopal Church/La Iglesia de San Lucas de las Montañas celebrated Dia de los Muertos on Saturday night, Oct. 29 with great music, amazing food and lots of fun.

Dia de los Muertos is a two-day holiday that reunites the living with the dead. The departed are honored and remembered. The holiday is celebrated with a lot of colorful costumes, creative makeup and lots of flowers. The holiday is celebrated between Oct. 31 and Nov. 2, which is recognized as All Souls Day.

As always, the St. Luke’s congregation loves getting together to share cultural traditions and to have a party with good friends.

By Mary O’KEEFE