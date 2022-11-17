‘Bowl for Ronnie’ Benefits Cancer Fund

Following a three-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Bowl for Ronnie Celebrity Bowling Party, benefiting the Ronnie James Dio Stand Up and Shout Cancer Fund (www.diocancerfund.org), returns today, Thursday, Nov. 17 at PINZ Bowling Center in Studio City. The event once again will be hosted by television and radio personality Eddie Trunk, who is heard on SiriusXM’s 103 Faction Talk channel.

Bowling lane sponsorships and individual bowler tickets are now sold out while a handful of spectator tickets are still available at

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bowl-for-ronnie-2022-tickets-423751140067.

A plethora of music celebrities are planning to join the fun and festivities; among them are T-Bone Anderssen (Gov’t Mule); Blasko (Ozzy Osbourne); Chuck Billy (Testament); Ann Boleyn (Hellion); Phil Buckman and Brett Scallions of Fuel; Calico Cooper and Chris Latham (Beasto Blanco/Alice Cooper); Matt Duncan (Armored Saint) and many more.

Eddie Trunk will captain a team of celebrity bowlers he is assembling and a place on his celebrity team will be auctioned off to the highest bidder on eBay in the coming weeks.

Bowl for Ronnie, an evening of fun, food, a raffle drawing for prizes and memorabilia and, of course, bowling with rockers and celebrities competing for trophies, kicks off at 6:30 p.m. with open bowling and a VIP pre-party for lane sponsors, celebrities and their guests. The Pinz Bowling Center is located at 12655 Ventura Blvd in Studio City.

One hundred percent of the net proceeds from Bowl for Ronnie will go to the Dio Cancer Fund (www.diocancerfund.org), which is now in its 12th year of raising awareness and much-needed funding for cancer research.

The Ronnie James Dio Stand Up and Shout Cancer Fund was formed in memory of the legendary rock singer Ronnie James Dio, who lost his life to gastric cancer in 2010. A privately funded 501(c)(3) charity organization dedicated to cancer prevention, research and education, the Ronnie James Dio Stand Up and Shout Cancer Fund has already raised over $2 million in its history. Monies raised have been committed to the cancer research work of the T. J. Martell Foundation for Cancer, AIDS and Leukemia Research, the gastric cancer research unit of the M.D. Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, where Dio was treated for gastric cancer during the last six months of his life, and other cancer research projects.