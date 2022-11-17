ALG Authors & Illustrators Day Raises Funds for R. D. White Elementary

As part of the Authors and Illustrators program, Assistance League Glendale (ALG) recently donated $2,000 to R.D. White Elementary so they could purchase books and other reading materials for the school library. Authors and Illustrators Day is a program in which professionals visit the Glendale Unified School District elementary schools and encourage students to consider becoming a writer of stories or an illustrator who draws pictures for the types of books the student enjoys reading.

Assistance League Glendale is a non-profit philanthropic organization made up of mostly volunteers. Proceeds from sales go to benefitting local school children, providing college scholarships to high school seniors, a literacy program providing donations to our local elementary school libraries, Operation School Bell and the Welcome Home Program. ALG also provides a monthly lunch for senior citizens in the local area. Thrift Alley, the ALG thrift store, is located at 314 E. Harvard St. in Glendale and accepts donations that are then made available for sale at affordable prices to customers. Every time an item is purchased from Thrift Alley, the community is being supported through much needed programs!

For more information, contact President Carol Svatora at (586) 202-8764 or visit www.alglendale.org.