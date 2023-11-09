The Crescenta Valley Lions Club Holds Holiday Boutique

By Ruth SOWBY

The Lions Club Holiday Boutique was held under blue skies in 80-degree weather but no one broke a sweat. Set up with no fuss, no muss were vendors’ booths, holiday sweets tables, Bailey Center food drive drop-offs and even a masseuse giving chair massages.

On Saturday, Nov. 4, St. Luke’s of the Mountains Episcopal Church was the sunny setting for customers and local venders to do business from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. A festive atmosphere was kicked off with holiday songs sung by the women’s vocal group Monday@JoJo’s.

The boutique offered unique as well as traditional items for sale.

“Soaps are always a cool gift,” said Glendale resident Cecelia Walker. More upscale products were also available including jewelry, handbags and handcrafted gifts. Popular were knit cosmetic cases from Nepal.

New Lions Club member and boutique chair Diana Tyson was pleased with the early attendance.

“Customers are coming in,” she said. “We had no idea what to expect.”

The Fire House youth center is among the nonprofits benefiting from the boutique proceeds.