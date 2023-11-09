The Crescenta Valley Lions Club Holds Holiday Boutique

Photo by Ruth SOWBY

By Ruth SOWBY

The Lions Club Holiday Boutique was held under blue skies in 80-degree weather but no one broke a sweat. Set up with no fuss, no muss were vendors’ booths, holiday sweets tables, Bailey Center food drive drop-offs and even a masseuse giving chair massages.    

On Saturday, Nov. 4, St. Luke’s of the Mountains Episcopal Church was the sunny setting for customers and local venders to do business from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. A festive atmosphere was kicked off with holiday songs sung by the women’s vocal group Monday@JoJo’s.  

 

Photo by Mary O’KEEFE

The boutique offered unique as well as traditional items for sale.

“Soaps are always a cool gift,” said Glendale resident Cecelia Walker. More upscale products were also available including jewelry, handbags and handcrafted gifts. Popular were knit cosmetic cases from Nepal.     

Yulanda Davis-Quarria has a chance to relax at the CV Lions Holiday Boutique Masseuse Chris DeHaven provided 10-minute massages for $15. Photo by Ruth SOWBY

New Lions Club member and boutique chair Diana Tyson was pleased with the early attendance.  

“Customers are coming in,” she said. “We had no idea what to expect.” 

The Fire House youth center is among the nonprofits benefiting from the boutique proceeds.

Vendor Jennifer Love sells cannabis salves from her booth “BEE LOVED” as La Crescenta dips its toe into the marijuana market. Photo by Ruth SOWBY

 

Glendale resident Ernestine Holquin visits the CV Lions Holiday Boutique with Lola, 5-year-old female, chihuahua mix. “Lola likes to be around people,” said Holquin.
Photo by Ruth SOWBY

 

Early visitors at the CV Lions Holiday Boutique got their pick of the best vendors had to offer including racks of festive clothes. Photo by Ruth SOWBY

