LCWC Collects Shoes for Soles4Souls Shoe Drive

By on No Comment

Collecting shoes for their Soles4Souls drive are La Crescenta Woman’s Club members (from left) Marilyn Wright, Jennifer Althena and Julie Ann Martin.
Photos by Ruth SOWBY

By Ruth SOWBY

On Sunday, Oct. 15, La Crescenta Woman’s Club members outdid themselves in collecting new and gently used shoes from the community. The parking lot of their historic Clubhouse was a hive of activity as these busy bees checked in pair after pair of shoes that ultimately filled 84 boxes and will take three truckloads to deliver.  

Zappos is providing free delivery of the shoes to the Soles4Souls headquarters in Alabama.  

La Crescenta Woman’s Club members load their first truckload of shoes ready for delivery to Soles4Shoes in Alabama. They are, from left, Michele Pashay, Marilyn Wright, Cindy Charles (holding box) and Carol Stein (on truck).

Boardmember Cindy Charles said, “The shoes can help provide [job] opportunities that many in our country and developing nations need.”  

This is the third year of the Club’s shoe drive. Members hope to continue it annually.   

La Crescenta resident Kathy Rands is donating her Barbie pink heels to the Soles4Shoes drive held by the La Crescenta Woman’s Club on Sunday.

LCWC Collects Shoes for Soles4Souls Shoe Drive added by on
View all posts by CV Weekly →