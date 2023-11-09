LCWC Collects Shoes for Soles4Souls Shoe Drive

By Ruth SOWBY

On Sunday, Oct. 15, La Crescenta Woman’s Club members outdid themselves in collecting new and gently used shoes from the community. The parking lot of their historic Clubhouse was a hive of activity as these busy bees checked in pair after pair of shoes that ultimately filled 84 boxes and will take three truckloads to deliver.

Zappos is providing free delivery of the shoes to the Soles4Souls headquarters in Alabama.

Boardmember Cindy Charles said, “The shoes can help provide [job] opportunities that many in our country and developing nations need.”

This is the third year of the Club’s shoe drive. Members hope to continue it annually.