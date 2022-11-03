Sung Named PSHA President

Pasadena Showcase House for the Arts has announced that Vikki Sung has been named president of the organization for 2022-23. An active member of Pasadena Showcase since 2012, Sung was the first Asian-American to serve as president of the organization when she was previously elected in 2019-20. She has held numerous positions over the years, including benefit chair for the 2018 Pasadena Showcase House of Design and was part of the Benefit Committee Leadership Team for the 2022 Showcase House.

Sung said she is honored to be returning as president of the organization for a second time.

“We faced many challenges in 2020 due to the COVID pandemic so I am really excited to have the opportunity to lead this great organization into new territories,” she said.

As president her mission remains to have everyone in the community connect the Pasadena Showcase House of Design, Pasadena Showcase’s primary fundraiser, with the many music and art programs the event funds.

“I want everyone who visits to know that this beautiful design house serves a purpose of raising money to support music in all its various ways in our community and to know that we are ‘more than just a pretty house,’” she said.

Sung resides in Pasadena with her husband, Frank Hu.