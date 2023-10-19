The Village Poets Welcomes Ambika Talwar and Susan Suntree

The Village Poets of Sunland-Tujunga invites poets and friends of poetry to its monthly reading held in person on Sunday, Oct. 22 at 4:30 p.m. at Bolton Hall Museum, 10110 Commerce Ave. in Tujunga. The October reading features Ambika Talwar and Susan Suntree.

Talwar is an India-born author, wellness consultant, artist and educator whose vision is to realize her sacred destiny who invites others to find their brilliance. Insights gleaned through life challenges have prompted her to make her poetry a call to action. Composed in the ecstatic tradition, her poetry is a “bridge to other worlds.” She has authored “Creative Resonance: Poetry – Elegant Play, Elegant Change” and “4 Stars & 25 Roses” (poems for her father). She is published in Kyoto Journal, Inkwater Ink, Chopin with Cherries, On Divine Names, Poets on Site collections, St. Julian Press, Tower Journal and Tebot Bach, among others, has interviewed with KPFK and has recorded poems for the Pacific Asia Museum in Pasadena.

Suntree is a poet, performer, essayist and activist whose recent books of poetry included “Dear Traveler” and the updated paperback and audiobook release of her multiple award winning and best-selling non-fiction epic poem “Sacred Sites: The Secret History of Southern California.” This book was written over three decades under the guidance of indigenous Southern California culture bearers. Her current work-in-progress, “The Undertakers,” confronts the war roots of the climate crises. She often accompanies her readings with the dulcimer and harmonica.

Two segments of open mic will be available and refreshments will be served. Suggested donation is $5 per person for the cost of refreshments and to donate to the Little Landers Society that manages the Bolton Hall Museum, a Los Angeles historical landmark built in 1913.

The Village Poets reading will be dark in November and December but will resume readings on Jan. 28, 2024.