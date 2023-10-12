California & The Politics of Disability, 1850-1970

The Lanterman House will sponsor an author talk and book signing by Dr. Eileen Wallis on Sunday, Oct. 15 at 2:30 p.m. at the Lanterman House Visitor Center, 4420 Encinas Drive in La Cañada.

Dr. Wallis, professor of history at Cal Poly Pomona, will discuss her recent book “California and the Politics of Disability, 1850-1970,” which explores the political, legal, medical and social factors that influenced widespread institutionalization of Californians from the gold rush to the 1970s. She also explores the birth of the disability rights movement in the 1960s and the role of Assembly member Frank Lanterman in crafting legislation.

Seating for the talk on Oct. 15 is offered on a first-come basis, with a maximum occupancy of 50. No reservations are necessary. The author talk is free. Books will be available for purchase from the author.

For more information please visit lantermanhouse.org.