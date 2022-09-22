La Cañada Candidate Forum Planned

The La Cañada Council PTA, along with the League of Women Voters – Pasadena Area, will be hosting a public forum for the four candidates running for the LCUSD Governing Board. The event will be held at the La Cañada High School auditorium on Monday, Oct. 3 at 7 p.m. All interested members of the public are invited to attend. In addition to hearing prepared statements from the candidates, attendees will have the opportunity to submit written questions.

The League of Women Voters is dedicated to making democracy work by offering services to communities with the purpose of informing and encouraging voters to take advantage of their right to vote. As a non-partisan organization, the La Cañada Council PTA neither supports nor opposes candidates for public office. It does, however, aim to help disseminate as much factual, objective information as possible during election campaigns so that voters may make more informed choices on issues that affect our community’s children and youth.

For more information about the forum, please contact La Cañada Council PTA President Holly Biondo at president@lacanadapta.org.