People Making News

In the spring, Aidan Marick of La Cañada graduated from Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Marick earned a bachelors degree in political science.

Marick was one of 2,301 students to graduate from Marquette in May. The university celebrated its 140th commencement with a series of events.

Marquette University is a Catholic, Jesuit university that draws nearly 8,500 undergraduate and 3,300 graduate and professional students from nearly all states and more than 60 countries. In addition to its nationally recognized academic programs, Marquette is known for its service learning programs and internships as students are challenged to use what they learn to make a difference in the world. Find out more about Marquette at marquette.edu.

Red Bates of La Crescenta graduated from Emerson College in December 2020 and received a BA in self-designed. Marlboro Institute for Liberal Arts & Interdisciplinary Studies at Emerson College honored Bates during its annual achievement awards ceremony at the end of the spring 2021 semester.

Mirena Munich of La Cañada Flintridge received a BFA in creative writing BFA.

Emerson College awarded more than 950 undergraduate degrees and more than 470 graduate degrees for the Class of 2021 on Sunday, May 2 at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts during its 141st commencement exercises, and virtually on Sunday, May 9. The College also honored the Class of 2020 graduates in an additional ceremony at Fenway Park on May 2.

Edgar Gallehugh of Montrose graduated from the University of Utah with a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration.

The University of Utah recognized 8,442 graduates who made up the Class of 2021 during a virtual commencement ceremony on May 6.

The University of Utah, located in Salt Lake City in the foothills of the Wasatch Mountains, is the flagship institution of higher learning in Utah. Founded in 1850, it serves over 32,000 students from across the U.S. and the world. With over 100 major subjects at the undergraduate level and more than 90 major fields of study at the graduate level, including law and medicine, the university prepares students to live and compete in the global workplace.