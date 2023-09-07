Author Amy Meyerson at LCFOG Luncheon

The La Cañada Flintridge Orthopaedic Guild (LCFOG) welcomes back author Amy Meyerson at the Book and Author Luncheon on Oct. 24. Meyerson will present her most recent book, “The Love Scribe.” The luncheon will be held at the La Cañada Flintridge Country Club, 5500 Godbey Drive in La Cañada. Meyerson will be there to sign her books.

She is the best-selling author of “The Bookshop of Yesterdays” and “The Imperfects,” both recognized “page-turners.” “The Bookshop of Yesterdays” has been translated into 11 languages. Her short fiction has been published in numerous literary magazines.

Meyerson grew up in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and attended Wesleyan University. She studied and received a Master of Fine Arts degree at USC. She teaches in the Writing Dept. of the University of Southern California where she completed her graduate work in creative writing. She currently lives in Pasadena with her husband and their two young children.

Meyerson’s most recent novel, “The Love Scribe,” tells the story of Gabby who is reeling from a recent breakup. Her friend Alice wants to cheer her up and does so by writing her a heartfelt story. While reading the story Gabby, as if by magic, meets the man of her dreams. Alice thinks her story may have some special powers and she shares this phenomenon with her sister and some friends. Word of mouth spreads and suddenly she has a new calling: to be a love scribe. However, Alice soon learns that not all love stories unfurl as expected. While on a challenging assignment she is forced to confront her own guarded heart. Meyerson received the Amazon “Editors Pick” for this book.

The LCFOG Book and Author Luncheon is held yearly in an effort to raise funds for Luskin Orthopaedic Institute for Children (Luskin OIC) where any child who needs orthopaedic care is treated regardless of ability to pay.

In 1956, Auxiliaries were founded that enabled women to contribute their knowledge and talent and raise funds to support the Orthopaedic Institute for Children, now known Luskin OIC. LCFOG became one of the first auxiliaries. Its members have supported Luskin OIC and its goals and are proud to have donated over $840,000 since 1956 so children can receive medical care to Grow Well and Play Well. The local LCFOG Guild has contributed hundreds of volunteer hours and service to Luskin OIC.

All money from LCFOG Book and Author Luncheon is entirely donated to Luskin OIC. Anyone interested in attending the luncheon, buying some new books or bidding on silent auction items, should contact Joan Cleven at (818) 249-4603 or Caryl Pettit at (818) 523-5754 and ask that an invitation to the Book and Author Luncheon be sent.

Parking is complimentary at the La Cañada Flintridge Country Club.

Submitted by Arlene MASSIMINO