The ALF Bargain Box Sells Christmas Joy at Bargain Basement Prices

By Ruth SOWBY

Though it’s five months before Christmas, the “sneak peek” Christmas sale at the Assistance League Flintridge (ALF) debuted on Tuesday, Aug. 8 packed with local shoppers. Prices were set at pennies on the dollar. But what caused the most oohs and ahhs were triangle-shaped earrings in “Barbie” pink – natch!

But it was red and green that dominated. A huge soft storage box in Christmas colors went for $4. Those who wanted more traditional holiday items than those “Barbie” items picked glittery ribbon at $2 and ornaments at $4. Donated clothes and shoes sold well despite having nothing to do with Christmas.

The ALF’s next holiday event will be a combined Halloween and Thanksgiving sale on Sept. 12. Don’t miss it.