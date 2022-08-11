People Making News

Dean’s list honors are earned by undergraduate students who carry 12 or more credit hours and achieve a semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher on the 4.0 scale. Chan Kang of La Canada Flintridge and Caleb Lee of La Crescenta were named to the spring 2022 dean’s list.

From La Cañada Flintridge, freshman Hayden N. Henderson, who is majoring in general engineering, Gregory R. Navasarkian, who is majoring in computer science and Travis Lange from Tujunga, who is majoring in computer science, have earned spots on the scholastic honor roll for spring 2022 at Oregon State University.

A total of 7,150 students earned a B-plus (3.5) or better to make the listing. To be on the honor roll, students must carry at least 12 graded hours of course work.

Olivia Garland of La Cañada Flintridge graduated from Emmanuel College on Saturday, May 14 during the college’s 100th commencement exercises on its campus in Boston. Garland received a Bachelor of Science in an individualized major of physiology and health studies during the ceremony.

Riley Center of La Crescenta was named to the spring 2022 dean’s list at Western Carolina University. Center was among more than 1,200 students to achieve this honor. To qualify for the dean’s list, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher while completing a minimum of 12 credit hours.

The University of Hartford announced that Matthew D’Aleo of Sunland has been named to the dean’s list for spring 2022.

Bonnie Kim of La Crescenta was named to the dean’s list at Rochester Institute of Technology for the spring 2022 semester. Kim is in the physician assistant program.

Full-time degree-seeking undergraduate students are eligible for dean’s list if their term GPA is greater than or equal to 3.400; they do not have any grades of “Incomplete,” “D” or “F;” and they have registered for, and completed, at least 12 credit hours.

The University of Utah congratulates the more than 8,000 graduates of the Class of 2022. Students in the Class of 2022 ranged in age from 21 to 73 and earned 8,702 degrees. Graduates represented 55 U.S. states and territories and 65 foreign countries.

Graduates from La Cañada include Grant Salter who earned a Bachelor of Science degree in economics in summer 2021, Anna Terry who earned an honors Bachelor of Science degree in marketing in spring 2022, Claire Werner who earned a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing in spring 2022, Cameron Kearl who earned a Bachelor of Science degree in psychology in spring 2022; Wesley Fung of La Cañada Flintridge who earned a Bachelor of Science degree in games in spring 2022; Carla Kekejian of Glendale who earned a Doctor of Philosophy degree in speech-language pathology and audiology in spring 2022.

Emerson College, the nation’s premier institution for the arts, communication, and the liberal arts, awarded more than 1,000 undergraduate degrees during its 142nd commencement at Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts on Sunday, May 8.

Maia Tivony from Glendale was among the graduates and received a BFA in stage and production management.

Ithaca College student Leo Gonta of La Crescenta was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester.

Olivia Garland of La Cañada Flintridge earned a spot on the dean’s list at Emmanuel College for the spring 2022 semester. To earn a spot on the dean’s list, Emmanuel students must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or higher for a 16-credit semester.

Willa P. Gore of Glendale, a freshman attending College of Design at the University of Michigan Twin Cities, earned a spot on the dean’s list. To qualify for the dean’s list, a student must complete 12 or more letter-graded credits while attaining a 3.66 grade point average.

Christian Cabello of La Cañada Flintridge was named to the dean’s list at Bates College for the winter semester ending in April 2022. This is a distinction earned by students whose grade point average is 3.92 or higher.

Cabello, the son of Paul S. Cabello and Barbara J. Cabello, is a 2021 graduate of La Cañada High School. He is a first year at Bates.

Katherine Festen of La Crescenta has been named to Purchase College’s dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester. Festen is studying theatre and performance, anthropology.

To be eligible for the dean’s list, students must carry a semester GPA of 3.5 for Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Science programs and 3.75 for Bachelor of Fine Arts and Bachelor of Music Performance programs. They must take a minimum of 12 credits.

Justin Kouyoumdjian of La Cañada Flintridge was among approximately 3,275 students across all schools who graduated from Tufts University. Justin graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in community health.

About 7,700 students received degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Madison on May 13 and 14, including students from La Crescenta and Glendale.

From La Crescenta, David Komjathy, College of Agricultural & Life Sciences, earned a Bachelor of Science in microbiology; Charles Pingry, School of Human Ecology, earned a Bachelor of Science in personal finance.

From Glendale, Megan Gmelich, College of Letters and Science, earned a Bachelor of Arts, legal studies and political science; Conor McGrory, School of Business, earned a Bachelor of Business Administration, business: finance, investment and banking and business: real estate and urban land economics.

