Local Volunteers Celebrated at Annual Kiwanis International Division 3 Governor’s Luncheon

A highlight of the recent Kiwanis International Cal-Nev-Ha Division 3 governor’s luncheon was the presentation of the 2022-23 service awards by Gov. Valarie Brown-Klingelhoefer. Led by Kiwanis Lt. Governor Cathy Keen, who served as mistress of ceremonies, each Club president announced their individual award recipients. The local inductees were introduced by Kiwanis Club of La Cañada President Trish McRae, who applauded Bent Hanson, Caroline Anderson, and Jonathan Shade for their exemplary service.

McRae said, “These three volunteers are constantly inspiring us and going the extra mile for our community. They give back with kindness and come through when most needed. We are grateful for all they do to enrich our foothills neighborhoods and are delighted to honor them in this way.”

The Community Service Award was presented to Bent Hanson in praise of his many hours of dedicated service rendered to the community. He is constantly at the forefront, lending his creative spirit and generous nature throughout La Cañada Flintridge and beyond.

The Distinguished Service Award was bestowed to Caroline Anderson, an honor given to a Kiwanian who goes above and beyond to serve the community and his/her club. Through her leadership, she has helped to rekindle the Kiwanis Service Leadership Programs, Builders Club, and Key Club, which encourage youth to give back to the community through service projects.

The Youth Service Award was given to Jonathan Shade, faculty advisor for the Kiwanis Builder’s Club 7/8. Through his dynamic advocacy, students have come up with innovative ways to help others while developing their own skills to prepare them for the future.

Sparked by their mission to serve the children of the world, the Kiwanis Club of La Cañada invites interested residents to attend a meeting featuring guest speakers or go to a “K-MIX” monthly evening social for members and business members by emailing kiwaniscluboflacanada@gmail.com or calling (818) 568-6411.

Submitted by Alice PEREZ