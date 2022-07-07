YMCA of the Foothills Brings Summer Fun and Play to GUSD Students

The YMCA of the Foothills has partnered with the Glendale Unified School

District to offer summer of day camp fun at Dunsmore Elementary going on now through July 29.

With roughly 200 campers registered, the Y will provide an enriching environment that allows kids to stay active and social all camp long.

“We had such a great experience last year [and] we’re so glad to get the chance to do this again,” said Adam Franko, vice president at YMCA of the Foothills. “In 2021 the YMCA of the Foothills received [its] American Camp Association accreditation after a rigorous operational review by experts in the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American Red Cross, and other youth-serving agencies to assure that current practices at our camps reflect the most up-to-date, research-based standards in camp operation. Our goal is to always ensure growth and fun in an environment committed to safety. With that being said, our summer day camp at Dunsmore Elementary is led by high quality YMCA staff who are well trained in youth development and certified in CPR and first aid.”

Lunch and snacks will be provided to all campers. Each week students will engage in a fun-filled schedule with physical activities, arts and crafts, weekly on-site adventures, and more. The Y’s “Safety Around Water” program is also made available through a generous gift by the Gorvetzian family for students in this camp. Campers will learn life-saving swim skills, meet new friends and share memorable experiences – a complete win-win scenario for parents or guardians.

Healthy living, social responsibility and youth development are the three focus areas of the YMCA of the Foothills. The mission of the Y is to organize, develop, finance and conduct programs for an association of persons of all ages that will, by putting Christian principles into practice, enrich the quality of their lives spiritually, mentally, physically and socially.

To learn more about the YMCA of the Foothills GUSD camp, please visit ymcafoothills.org/gusd.