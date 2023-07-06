Sunland-Tujunga Elks Lodge Honors State Association Vice President

Rudy Lujano, California-Hawaii State vice president, planned a visit to the Sunland-Tujunga Elks Lodge 2098 as part of his duties as official association vice president. The Lodge is located at 10137 Commerce Ave. in Tujunga.

A resident of San Fernando, Lujano will be visiting Sunland-Tujunga Lodge as part of his tour of the Metropolitan District of the California-Hawaii Elks Association (CHEA). He presented CHEA President Ted Talbot’s goals for this year. Talbot and his wife Jeanie are honored and proud to serve CHEA and to share the positive news about how its members have demonstrated flexibility and sustainability by maintaining steadfast T.E.A.M. ideals and leadership in response to ongoing community challenges.

“Our Lodge gets stronger every month as can be seen by our increase in membership,” said Mark Seigel, Exalted Ruler for the Sunland-Tujunga Lodge. “We were recently recognized as one of the highest gains in membership within the Metropolitan District, which consists of seven lodges.”

Sunland-Tujunga Lodge No. 2098 has been in existence for over 74 years and provides support to the local community and veterans.

The visit was held on Thursday, June 29 for members and dignitaries from the Elks Lodges in the Metropolitan District.