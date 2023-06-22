YMCA of the Foothills Accepts Donations Towards Annual Support Campaign

For ﬁve weeks, the Y community united to raise over $87,400 for its annual support campaign. This year’s theme was “CommUNITY Starts Here,” and was evident as staff, committed volunteers, Y members and board members came together as one to ensure the Y’s enduring impact as this campaign supports its scholarship fund.

“Another great year for our Y community to truly shine and bring us all together to raise funds and make a deep impact,” said Joanne Pingry, director, Mission Advancement at YMCA of the Foothills. “We could not be more grateful for the extra creative fundraising events our Y team coordinated to involve our members such as a trike-a-thon, held at our Learning Tree Preschool, and [the recent] Zumbathon. All are welcomed at the Y to participate in our healthy living programs and services regardless of their ﬁnancial status. Thanks to our community, we’ve secured that promise for the remainder of this year.”

The YMCA of the Foothills shares its deep gratitude to the community at large for its generous contributions. Donations from the annual support campaign help the Y provide life-saving swim lessons, build teamwork taught in youth sports, create adventures during summer camps, provide leadership skills in its Youth and Government programs and, most importantly, making these opportunities available to the entire community.

The mission of the YMCA of the Foothills is to organize, develop, ﬁnance and conduct programs for an association of persons of all ages that will, by putting Christian principles into practice, enrich the quality of their lives spiritually, mentally, physically, and socially. Individuals can continue supporting the cause by visiting ymcafoothills.org/donate-now.