Village Poets Welcomes Lois P. Jones and William O’Daly

Village Poets of Sunland-Tujunga invited poets and friends of poetry to its monthly reading that will be held in-person on Sunday, June 25 at 4:30 p.m. at Bolton Hall Museum, 10110 Commerce Ave. in Tujunga. In June the featured poets will be Lois P. Jones and William O’Daly.

Two segments of open mic will be available and refreshments will be served. Suggested donation of $5 per person is for the cost of refreshments and to donate to the Little Landers Society that manages the Bolton Hall Museum, a Los Angeles Historical Landmark built in 1913.

Lois P. Jones was recently awarded the 2023 Alpine Fellowship that this year takes place in Fjällnäs, Sweden. She was a finalist in the annual Mslexia Poetry Competition judged by Helen Mort and will be published in spring 2023. In 2022 her work was a finalist for both the Best Spiritual Literature Award in Poetry from Orison Books and the Tom Howard/Margaret Reid Poetry Contest. Other honors include a highly commended and publication in the 2021 Bridport Poetry Prize Anthology. Jones’ awards include the Bristol Poetry Prize, the Lascaux Poetry Prize for a single poem, the Tiferet Poetry Prize and winning finalist for the Terrain Poetry contest judged by Jane Hirshfield. In collaboration with filmmaker Jutta Pryor and sound designer Peter Verwimp, her poem “La Scapigliata” won the 2022 Lyra Bristol Poetry Film Competition.

Since 2007 Jones has hosted KPFK’s Poet Café and acted as poetry editor for the Pushcart prize-winning Kyoto Journal. She is a screening judge for Claremont University’s Kingsley-Tufts Awards.

William O’Daly has translated eight books of the late-career and posthumous poetry of Chilean Nobel laureate Pablo Neruda and most recently Neruda’s first volume, “Book of Twilight,” a finalist for the 2018 Northern California Book Award in Translation. The author of four chapbooks of poems, he published his first full-length volume of poems, “The New Gods,” with Beltway Editions in September 2022. In March 2023, the Los Angeles Master Chorale included three poems from “The New Gods” and one from his chapbook “Waterways” in the world premiere of Reena Esmail’s “Malhaar: A Requiem for Water” at the Walt Disney Concert Hall. A National Endowment for the Arts fellow, he received the American Literary Award from the bilingual Korean American journal “Miju Poetry” and “Poetics” in September 2021. Currently, he is lead writer for the California Water Plan, the state’s strategic plan for sustainably and equitably managing water resources.