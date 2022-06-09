Free Screening of ‘CHiPs in the Crescenta Valley,’ a New Film by John Newcombe

The Lanterman House and the Historical Society of the Crescenta Valley will host a Father’s Day screening of local filmmaker John Newcombe’s film “CHiPs in the Crescenta Valley,” an amusing compilation of clips from the classic ’70s television show “CHiPs,” which featured many sites in the Crescenta Valley.

“CHiPs,” the wildly popular crime drama television show, ran from 1977 to 1983. It featured the travails of two California Highway Patrol officers, heartthrob Erik Estrada as Officer Poncherello and Larry Wilcox as his partner, Officer Jon Baker. The first two seasons were filmed almost entirely on the not yet opened on the 2 and 210 freeways, from La Cañada to Sun Valley, and even spilled over onto the streets of La Crescenta and La Cañada.

Filmmaker John Newcombe combed through the episodes to identify local sites.

“When we first screened the film, several people in attendance, including a man who worked on the freeway for Caltrans, pointed out other films and TV shows shot here as well. So I have incorporated them into this version. It is amazing to see the freeways before, during and immediately after construction. If people have as much fun watching this as I did putting it together they will have a blast,” said Newcombe.

The screening will take place on Sunday, June 19 starting at 2 pm. Reservations are required for this free event as seating is limited. Please visit the Lanterman House website at www.lantermanhouse.org to make a reservation.