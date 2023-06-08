The Community Center of La Cañada Flintridge Hosts Annual Spring Ceramic Sale

By Ruth SOWBY

The Community Center of La Cañada Flintridge (CCLCF) was filled with hundreds of handmade, one-of-a-kind ceramics on Saturday, May 13, the day before Mother’s Day. For sale were colorful serving pieces, plant holders, bells, birds and picture frames. Presented were artists within its teaching program and from the community.

Teenage art students had their own display of their work featuring more serving pieces, vases, ring trays and tiny figurines. Their ceramics teacher, Azzah Abdus-Shakoor, had her own ceramics display next to that of her young students.

She kept an eagle eye on them.

“We had a lot of looky-loos and one buyer,” said ceramic student Walter Escott, 14. When asked why she liked to create her artful pottery, Grace Manut, 14, answered, “My mom made me do it.”

A portion of the day’s proceeds benefitted the ceramic program at CCLCF.