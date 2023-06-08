The Community Center of La Cañada Flintridge Hosts Annual Spring Ceramic Sale

Teenage ceramic artists had their own display at the Spring Ceramics Sale of the Community Center La Cañada Flintridge. Each holding a piece they made are, from left, Walter Escott, 14; Rio Ramirez, 13; Rosalina Verma, 15; Grace Manut, 14; and Kenny Gerbuyos, 16. Photos by Ruth SOWBY

By Ruth SOWBY

The Community Center of La Cañada Flintridge (CCLCF) was filled with hundreds of handmade, one-of-a-kind ceramics on Saturday, May 13, the day before Mother’s Day. For sale were colorful serving pieces, plant holders, bells, birds and picture frames. Presented were artists within its teaching program and from the community.     

Teenage art students had their own display of their work featuring more serving pieces, vases, ring trays and tiny figurines. Their ceramics teacher, Azzah Abdus-Shakoor, had her own ceramics display next to that of her young students. 

She kept an eagle eye on them. 

“We had a lot of looky-loos and one buyer,” said ceramic student Walter Escott, 14. When asked why she liked to create her artful pottery, Grace Manut, 14, answered, “My mom made me do it.”      

A portion of the day’s proceeds benefitted the ceramic program at CCLCF. 

Montrose resident and ceramic instructor Loren Barker looks over the hanging ceramic bells by artist Dodie Hamilton-John’s at the Community Center of La Cañada Flintridge Ceramic Sale.

