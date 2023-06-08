Discover the Amazing California Micro-Winery Movement at the Garagiste Festival at Glendale Civic on June 17

Named the “#1 Wine Festival in the Country” by USA Today, and “Best Festival” by Sunset Magazine, The Garagiste Festival gives tasters the opportunity to explore a wide range of wines from all over California – including Paso Robles, Napa, Sonoma, Santa Barbara and more. The majority of these wineries do not have tasting rooms and aren’t on “wine country” maps. That’s why KCET calls it “a crazy thrill of discovery!”

Taste over 35 different varietals and blends

Yes, there will be excellent Cabernet, Syrah, Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Zin, Rosé, blends and all of the faves, but in addition tasters will also be able to taste a wide range of grapes that are only made by these kinds of small artisan winemakers. It’s a fantastic opportunity to taste world-class wines and discover new favorites without having to commit to the purchase of a whole bottle. Find new favorites!

Meet the Winemakers

You will be talking to the passionate people who make these wines and get to hear their personal stories about why they make them. These winemakers love talking to you. Whether you are an expert or a novice, you will absolutely come away from The Garagiste Festival knowing more than when you walked in.

No Black Ties or Annoying Crowds

The Garagiste Festival is casual and fun. Their motto is “No Snobs Allowed!” Ticket sales are limited to make sure you have a comfortable experience and even have time to talk to the winemakers. No waiting in long lines to taste!

You help deserving students at Cal Poly just by drinking wine!

As a 501c3 non-profit organization proceeds support The Garagiste Festival Scholarships at Cal Poly University, San Luis Obispo.

Check out their website for details and tickets: https://www.garagistefestival.com.

Saturday, June 17 Grand Tasting Tickets are $75, 2:00 to 5:00 p.m., early access to rare and reserve tasting, plus Grand Tasting, tickets are $100.