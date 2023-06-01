Community Center Preschool Welcomes New Teachers

As the current school year comes to an end, the Community Center Preschool is preparing for the 2023-24 school year with its collaborative and passionate staff – many of whom have worked in the LCF community for decades.

“We believe that children learn best by experiencing materials and using them in ways that apply to their world. We bring math, science, and vocabulary in fun and exciting ways so that children are enthusiastic about school and fall in love with learning in general,” said Amy Rick, assistant preschool director and lead teacher.

“I feel lucky to teach at a school that not only believes in our developmental philosophy, but implements it each day,” said Brenda Sullivan, pre-kindergarten lead teacher.

The staff and community at the La Cañada Flintridge Community Center Preschool create an inclusive and transparent environment that provides an extension of the preschool families.

Learn more by watching the exclusive video tour on the newly designed website, www.communitycenterpreschool.org, or by contacting Danielle Caputo at preschool@cclcf.org or by calling (818) 790-8687 to set up an in-person tour.