Comics Bring Laughs to the La Crescenta Woman’s Club for Their Last Meeting of the Year

By Ruth SOWBY

Comics Irina Voronina, Amy Ashton and CV Weekly reporter Ruth Sowby enlivened the installation of officers for the coming year at the La Crescenta Woman’s Club on Wednesday, May 10. The three comedians provided relief after a busy year of fundraisers and club business led by LCWC President Danette Erickson, who is starting her second year of club leadership. Parliamentarian Rita Even installed the new officers.

Erickson introduced her new board just before the comics took the stage for a half hour of fun and hijinks. Sowby produced the all-woman show to rival comedian Fritz Coleman’s recent appearance at the club. Besides reporting, Sowby moonlights as a comic, primarily at Flappers Comedy Club in Burbank.

One of the club’s charities, the Children’s Burn Foundation, was represented by Yekaterina Katya Vaganyan. She noted that the foundation educates more than 130,000 children, parents and caregivers each year on preventing and treating minor burns.

According to Erickson, “You name a good cause and we’re there.”

Sowby was presented with a $300 check for the Glendale Community College Foundation that administers student scholarships. The Geraldine Manus Anson scholarship, in honor of Sowby’s mother, is presented each year to a deserving student.