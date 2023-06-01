P.E.O. Merges Two Chapters

P.E.O. Chapters FF, Glendale and KU, Glendale were merged in a ceremony conducted by Renee Cortise, organizer of California State Chapter, on April 22. California State Chapter Officers Vice President Leisa Blakeman, Secretary Kathy Wright and Treasurer Kathleen Gill also attended.

The ceremony was held at the Sparr Heights Community Center in Glendale and was followed by a buffet luncheon. Outgoing officers of each chapter were recognized and newly elected officers of the merged Chapter FF-KU were installed: President Marge McNaught, Vice President Anne Krall, Recording Secretary Peggy Smith, Corresponding Secretary Rhonda Super, Treasurer Lillie Kraut, Chaplain Dori Torrey, and Guard Peggy Griffin.

Founded in 1869, P.E.O. is a women’s philanthropic educational organization in which women celebrate the advancement of women, educate women through scholarships, grants, awards, loans and stewardship of Cottey College, and motivate women to achieve their highest aspirations. Applicants for scholarships do not need to be members of P.E.O. nor related to a P.E.O.

Chapter FF was organized in 1927 and Chapter KU was organized in 1945. Both chapters are active in supporting the Daz-E Shop in Altadena, a thrift store operated by P.E.O. member volunteers from the greater Los Angeles area, and have helped organize the state-wide convention of the more than 450 California chapters of P.E.O.

Women interested in applying for scholarships or joining P.E.O. can learn more at www.peocalifornia.org.