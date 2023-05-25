Lanterman Historical Museum Foundation to Host Annual Summer Picnic and Ukulele Rendezvous

The Lanterman Historical Museum Foundation will host its annual Summer Picnic and Ukulele Rendezvous as part of the Fiesta Days Weekend at the Lanterman House and Gardens on Sunday, May 28. The event is free of charge and will be held from noon to 4 p.m.

Visitors are encouraged to bring a picnic to enjoy in the garden. Cookies and lemonade will be provided. There will be croquet and other vintage games to play on the front lawn. The Lanterman House is open for mini tours, and there will be dancing and live music in the ballroom.

As a special treat, those in attendance can join a ukulele concert hosted by musician Conrad Cayman. Guests are welcome to bring their ukuleles to join the fun. Event sponsor Ohana Music will be raffling off an instrument bundle (proceeds to benefit the Lanterman House).

A marketplace featuring vintage items, books and the work of local artists will be held in front of the Visitor Center. Featured vendors include the Bargain Box (proceeds to benefit the Assistance League), the Lanterman House cocents, Friends of Rockhaven and the Historical Society of the Crescenta Valley.

“We always enjoy hosting this free community event. It is a wonderful way for residents to experience their local history,” said Laura Verlaque, executive director of the Lanterman Historical Museum Foundation.

The Lanterman House is located at 4420 Encinas Drive in La Cañada Flintridge. It is open for docent-guided tours on Tuesdays, Thursdays and the first and third Sunday of each month from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, visit lantermanfoundation.org or call (818) 790-1421.