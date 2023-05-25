GASCU Honored as a Top 100 Credit Union

S&P Global Market Intelligence released its report of the Top 100 credit unions for 2022 and GASCU has been named to this exclusive list.

GASCU is the only education-based credit union in Southern California and one of only seven California-based credit unions to be named to the Top 100.

S&P Global Market Intelligence launched the rankings in 2011 to assess the performance of community banks and credit unions. The division ranks institutions based on returns, growth and efficiency but places a premium on the strength and risk profile of balance sheets, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence.

The board of directors, management and staff of GASCU work diligently to provide the best value in financial service, while keeping customers’ deposits safe.