“Bras for a Cause” Supports Soroptimist’s Philanthropies

By Ruth SOWBY

On April 27 members of Soroptimist International Glendale pulled out all the stops for its largest fundraiser of the year, “Bras for a Cause.” For 21 years bejeweled, bedecked and sequined bras have been on display for auction. The Oakmont Country Club was at its sparkling best for this year’s event.

Former Soroptimist President Kathy Lefkovits, known as “the bra lady,” is the creator of the decorated bra concept for fundraisers. It is used by Soroptimist Clubs in Canada and across the U.S.

“I’m amazed we’re still at it after 21 years,” said Lefkovits.

“Sweet Dreams are Made Here” was the theme of the evening. All bra decorators tried to outdo each other in matching the theme. So did Master of Ceremonies, Ardy Kassakhian, as he cleverly inserted the theme into his remarks. The former Glendale Mayor and current Glendale City Councilmember has hosted the event in previous years. No corny bra jokes for him.

The program opened with greetings by Soroptimist Fundraising vice president Ilena Blicker and president Heather Ghermezian. VIPs were recognized including State Senator Anthony Portantino, Assemblymember Laura Friedman, Glendale Mayor Elen Asatryan, Glendale Councilmember Dan Brotman and for Glendale Councilmember Paula Devine.

Plenty of time was given for guests to peruse the bras and place bids for the one they wanted. Mayor Asatryan was going for a pink bra decorated with candy hearts and kisses sponsored by Glen Oaks Escrow. An accompanying basket was filled with “Barbie” pink accessories. Just before the silent auction closed, the Mayor placed the winning bid of $120 on bra and basket.

The Honoree Award of the Year went to Janet Hamilton. Ann Marie Smith received the Bra Support Award.

Expected proceeds of $45,000 to $50,000 will help support Soroptimist philanthropies that benefit community women and girls.