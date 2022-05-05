Public Tours to Begin at Rockhaven

Beginning on May 7 and continuing once a month, limited capacity, the Friends of Rockhaven will be conducting tours of the historic property. To schedule a tour, email friendsofrockhaven@gmail.com.

In 1923, Rockhaven Sanitarium in La Crescenta was founded as a facility run by women for women. The staff was devoted to dignified mental health care. After a couple of ownership changes, the City of Glendale purchased Rockhaven in 2008. The goal was to open the property to the public for use as a public park.

On Saturday, April 30, a Friends of Rockhaven fundraiser was held at St. Luke’s of the Mountains Episcopal Church. Titled “An All Women Artisan Craft Fair,” some 20 booths were set up on the church patio. Between the hours of 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., all manner of food and artful merchandise was sold with portions of vendor sales benefiting the Friends of Rockhaven Museum Fund.

Glendale Mayor Ardy Kassakhian dropped by to sample the goods and describe the future of Rockhaven. Possibilities include having the Montrose Library move to the site. Also, it is hoped a museum devoted to the history of Rockhaven will be part of the grounds. The future of the site is more secure due to the procurement of funds by State Senator Anthony Portantino.

Said Kassakhian, “I’m happy to support efforts to save Rockhaven and make it a place the community can enjoy.”

By Ruth SOWBY