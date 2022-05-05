People Making News

Sean Metz of La Cañada Flintridge has earned placement on the dean’s academic honor list for the summer and fall 2021 semesters at Baylor University, Hankamer School of Business.

The dean’s academic honor list recognizes Baylor undergraduates for their outstanding academic work during each semester. Students honored on the dean’s list earned a minimum semester grade-point average of 3.70 with no grade lower than a “C” while enrolled in at least 12 graded semester hours.

_____________________________

Brennah Bronk of Tujunga, who is majoring in psychology, earned a spot on the Ripon College fall 2021 dean’s list.

To qualify for the dean’s list at Ripon College, students must achieve a 3.40 grade point average or higher on a 4.00 scale and complete at least 12 credits of regular letter graded works.

Ripon College, founded in 1851, offers a liberal arts and sciences curriculum and residential campus. In recognition of its academic excellence, the college was awarded a chapter of Phi Beta Kappa in 1953, placing it among a select group of the nation’s top colleges. Visit ripon.edu.

_____________________________

The following students earned a spot on the scholastic honor roll winter 2022 at Oregon State University.

A total of 7,732 earned a B-plus (3.5) or better to make the listing. To be on the honor roll, students must carry at least 12 graded hours of course work.

Students on the honor roll included:

From Glendale, Mason E. Faunce, freshman, majoring in general engineering; Grant James, senior, majoring in finance; Jason H. Lee, senior, majoring in economics; and from La Cañada, Hayden N. Henderson, freshman, majoring in general engineering.

_____________________________

Students who receive a term grade point average of 3.6 or higher while completing at least three courses for a conventional letter grade during the fall 2021 semester earn the dean’s award with distinction at Colgate.

Katie Kim is in economics and from La Cañada Flintridge and is a graduate of Harvard-Westlake School.

Kristen Quinonez is in political science and English and is from Glendale/La Crescenta and is a graduate of Harvard-Westlake School.

Colgate, located in Hamilton, New York, offers 56 majors and supports 25 Division I athletic teams on a campus of about 3,000 students in central New York.

_____________________________

Matthew Babor of La Crescenta was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Babor was initiated at University of Puget Sound.

Babor is among approximately 25,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10% of seniors and 7.5% of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10% of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.

Phi Kappa Phi was founded in 1897. Today, the Society has chapters on more than 325 campuses in the United States, its territories and the Philippines.