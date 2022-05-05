La Cañada Junior Women’s Club Receives Mending Kids ‘Hope Award’ at Gala Event

Amidst a bevy of well wishers, the La Cañada Junior Women’s Club was awarded the prestigious “Hope Award” for their dedicated service and fundraising efforts for the important Hometown Missions in Southern California at the recent Mending Kids Imagine Gala.

Undaunted by the challenges of social-distancing spurred on by COVID-19, the Club has continued to help the Mending Kids organization, which aims to help the local underserved and underprivileged children, as well as kids worldwide.

Actress Tia Carrere served as the special event host at the gala, which was held in Malibu. The attendees were generous with their bidding at the live auction.

“We are both thrilled and humbled by this award acknowledging our members’ volunteer spirit and dedication to giving back to these precious children and their families who would not otherwise have access to care,” said La Cañada Junior Women’s Club President Trish McRae. “We celebrate the amazing work done by Mending Kids as they team up with volunteer surgeons, nursing staff and local surgical centers. We are grateful to able to work together to make a difference in the lives of women and children.”

Submitted by Alice PEREZ