Together Women Rise Celebrates Milestone

The local chapter of Together Women Rise, a nonprofit organization that consists of 500 plus “giving circles,” is celebrating its 10th year of funding grants for organizations that support women and girls in low-income countries. Together Women Rise “Rise” itself, formerly known as Dining for Women, is celebrating 20 years as an organization this year.

Rise is a community of women and allies dedicated to achieving global gender equality. Rise has hundreds of local chapters across the U.S. where members learn about and advocate for gender equality issues, give grants to organizations that empower women and girls in low-income countries, and build community.

To learn more or to join the local chapter, contact Jody Weems at (562) 550-0411.

Submitted by Jody WEEMS