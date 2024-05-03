A Night of Magic at the La Crescenta Woman’s Club

Photos by Ruth SOWBY
Incoming La Crescenta Woman’s Club co-presidents are, from left, Carol Stein and Mary Nolte. Danette Erickson, right, is outgoing president.

By Ruth SOWBY

 

A simple slight of hand had the 80-plus members of the audience gasping at the La Crescenta Woman’s Club as magician Stan Gerson performed his magic. 

“I create the illusion and convince you [that] you will see it,” Gerson said. Indeed, all were convinced that Gerson held the magic card that matched the one held by a surprised audience member. 

On Saturday, April 20, the Club was decorated with twinkling lights and glowing chandeliers to shine on the magician who is a member of and regularly performs at Hollywood’s Magic Castle. Gerson is also a member of the exclusive Magic Circle where England’s King Charles is a fellow member.   

For $35 a ticket, attendees were also treated to hors d’oeuvres, dessert and a silent auction. Among bidders’ favorites was a card for Bundt cakes for a year; the card was redeemable at Nothing Bundt Cakes at its Pasadena and Rosemead locations.    

An estimated $3,000 in funds raised will help the Club fulfill community needs through its many philanthropic projects and scholarships. 

Magician Stan Gerson at the “Night of Magic” held at the La Crescenta Woman’s Club on Saturday, April 20.

  

