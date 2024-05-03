A Night of Magic at the La Crescenta Woman’s Club

By Ruth SOWBY

A simple slight of hand had the 80-plus members of the audience gasping at the La Crescenta Woman’s Club as magician Stan Gerson performed his magic.

“I create the illusion and convince you [that] you will see it,” Gerson said. Indeed, all were convinced that Gerson held the magic card that matched the one held by a surprised audience member.

On Saturday, April 20, the Club was decorated with twinkling lights and glowing chandeliers to shine on the magician who is a member of and regularly performs at Hollywood’s Magic Castle. Gerson is also a member of the exclusive Magic Circle where England’s King Charles is a fellow member.

For $35 a ticket, attendees were also treated to hors d’oeuvres, dessert and a silent auction. Among bidders’ favorites was a card for Bundt cakes for a year; the card was redeemable at Nothing Bundt Cakes at its Pasadena and Rosemead locations.

An estimated $3,000 in funds raised will help the Club fulfill community needs through its many philanthropic projects and scholarships.